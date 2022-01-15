Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Nigeria vs Sudan. Africa Cup of Nations Group D.

Stade Omnisport de Garoua.

Nigeria 3

  • S Chukwueze (3rd minute)
  • T Awoniyi (45th minute)
  • M Simon (46th minute)

Sudan 1

  • W Khidir (70th minute pen)

Nigeria 3-1 Sudan: Super Eagles make it two wins from two in Group D to qualify for last 16

Match report and highlights as Nigeria qualify for the last 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after 3-1 victory over Sudan; goals from Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon help the Super Eagles to maintain their 100 per cent record

Saturday 15 January 2022 18:48, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Africa Cup of Nations Group D match between Nigeria and Sudan

Nigeria have qualified for the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations after a comfortable 3-1 win over Sudan to make it two from two in Group D.

An early goal from Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze provided a positive start for the three-time champions before Taiwo Awoniyi got their second on the stroke of half-time at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

It took Moses Simon just 30 seconds of the second half to add a third, but Sudan pulled a goal back with a fortuitous penalty, converted by Walieldin Khedr with 20 minutes left.

Samuel Chukwueze celebrates with Kelechi Iheanacho
Image: Samuel Chukwueze (left) celebrates with Kelechi Iheanacho after scoring Nigeria's opener against Sudan

Nigeria now have six points from their opening two games, after beating Egypt on Tuesday, while Sudan have one point.

The Super Eagles will face a third-placed side in the last 16 if they can win Group D.

What's next for Nigeria and Sudan?

Nigeria play Guinea-Bissau in their final group match, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm on Wednesday, while Sudan face Egypt at the same time, live on Sky Sports Football.

