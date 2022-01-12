61' Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Pablo Ganet.

60' Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

60' Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

60' Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).

58' Foul by Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire).

58' Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

56' Hand ball by Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea).

55' Dangerous play by Jean Michaël Seri (Côte d'Ivoire).

55' Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

54' Attempt missed. Ghislain Konan (Côte d'Ivoire) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ibrahim Sangaré.

52' Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Basilio Ndong.

50' Attempt missed. Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

50' Foul by Habib Maïga (Côte d'Ivoire).

50' Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

49' Attempt missed. Dorian Hanza (Equatorial Guinea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emilio Nsue with a cross.

Second Half begins Equatorial Guinea 0, Côte d'Ivoire 1.

45'+2' First Half ends, Equatorial Guinea 0, Côte d'Ivoire 1.

42' Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Esteban Obiang.

42' Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

42' Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).

40' Habib Maïga (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

40' Foul by Dorian Hanza (Equatorial Guinea).

39' Offside, Equatorial Guinea. Pablo Ganet tries a through ball, but Emilio Nsue is caught offside.

39' Attempt blocked. Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Machín.

37' Simon Deli (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Foul by Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea).

35' Foul by Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire).

35' Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

34' Offside, Côte d'Ivoire. Ghislain Konan tries a through ball, but Ibrahim Sangaré is caught offside.

31' Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

29' Attempt missed. Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Iban Salvador following a corner.

29' Attempt blocked. Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Iban Salvador with a cross.

28' Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Eric Bailly.

28' Attempt blocked. Dorian Hanza (Equatorial Guinea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jannick Buyla.

28' Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).

28' Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27' Attempt missed. José Machín (Equatorial Guinea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iban Salvador with a headed pass following a corner.

26' Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Habib Maïga.

26' Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).

26' Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

21' Attempt missed. Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

21' Foul by Habib Maïga (Côte d'Ivoire).

21' Dorian Hanza (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).

14' Foul by Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire).

14' Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Attempt saved. Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dorian Hanza.

11' Foul by Simon Deli (Côte d'Ivoire).

11' Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9' Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the left wing.

9' Foul by Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea).

8' Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the right wing.

8' Foul by José Machín (Equatorial Guinea).

5' Goal! Equatorial Guinea 0, Côte d'Ivoire 1. Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

3' Offside, Equatorial Guinea. José Machín tries a through ball, but Emilio Nsue is caught offside.

2' Foul by Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire).

2' Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Foul by Habib Maïga (Côte d'Ivoire).

2' Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.