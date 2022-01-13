Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso: Hassane Bande's winner gives the Stallions first points of AFCON 2021

Burkina Faso got their first points of this year's Africa Cup of Nations as Hassane Bande's winner gave them a 1-0 victory over the Cape Verde Islands on Thursday.

Bande chested home the ball from Issa Kabore's cross six minutes before half-time to give Burkina Faso the win.

Bande was brought into the line-up to replace Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore, who tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the match.

It is a first Group A victory for Burkina Faso, who lost their opening game to hosts Cameroon on Sunday.

The Stallions moved level with their opponents on three points in the table, three behind Cameroon, who became the first team to qualify for the last 16 after they thrashed Ethiopia 4-1 in the earlier Group A game at the Olembe Stadium.

What's next?

Cameroon take on Cape Verde on Monday at the Olembe Stadium; kick-off 4pm.

Ethiopia face Burkina Faso at the same time at the Kouekong Stadium.

