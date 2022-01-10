Morocco 1-0 Ghana: Sofiane Boufal's late winner hands Morocco victory

Morocco's Sofiane Boufal scored seven minutes from time to secure a 1-0 win over Ghana in their opening Group C match at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

Boufal hammered home from close range after a mazy run into the penalty area from Zakaria Aboukhlal, only to be checked by Ghana Thomas Partey, with the ball then running perfectly for Boufal to score.

The goal came from a rare chance in a game where both sides showed defensive prowess but did little to impress in attack.

The win sees Morocco move joint top of the group with Gabon, who beat Comoros Islands 1-0, also on Monday.

Morocco face Comoros at 4pm on Friday, while Ghana take on Gabon in the other Group C clash later that day at 7pm. Both games are live on Sky Sports Football.

The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

Twenty-four teams will take part, kicking off on January 9 as hosts Cameroon host Burkina Faso in Yaounde, before culminating in the final on February 6 in the capital.