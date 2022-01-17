Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Cape Verde 1

  • G Rodrigues (53rd minute)

Cameroon 1

  • V Aboubakar (39th minute)

Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon: Hosts finish top of AFCON Group A despite giving up first-half lead

Match report and free highlights as Cameroon progress to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations as Group A winners despite drawing 1-1 with Cape Verde on Monday; captain Vincent Aboubakar put Cameroon in the lead, before half-time substitute Garry Rodrigues equalised in the 53rd minute

By Reuters

Monday 17 January 2022 19:00, UK

Cameroon gave up a first-half lead to draw 1-1 with Cape Verde Islands, but the hosts still finished top of Group A in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored his fifth goal of the tournament to put Cameroon in the lead in the 39th minute, before half-time substitute Garry Rodrigues equalised in the 53rd minute.

Rodrigues' audacious back-flick ensured Cape Verde finished with four points in third place in the standings. They are likely to advance as one of four best third-placed finishers.

Rodrigues had been a surprise omission from the starting line-up but underlined his ability soon after coming on.

Aboubakar's left-footed shot after a botched clearance from the Cape Verdians followed his double scored in each of the opening two matches.

Cameroon&#39;s captain Vincent Aboubakar
Image: Cameroon's captain and goalscorer Vincent Aboubakar gestures towards supporters

But Cameroon were unable to end the group phase with three victories, which had been their ambition.

"It was a difficult opponent who made things tough for us," Aboubakar said after the game.

"It was difficult to win although we wanted to finish with a 100 per cent record. But we must not be negative about it because we are through."

Aboubakar also missed a close-in chance in the second half, but, overall, Cameroon had limited chances in the match at the Olembe Stadium.

Burkina Faso finished second, also with four points, after a 1-1 draw with Ethiopia in the other Group A match

What's next?

As winners of Group A, Cameroon will play the best third-placed team from Group C, D or E at 7pm on January 24.

