45'+2' First Half ends, Tunisia 0, Mali 0.

45'+1' Attempt blocked. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri.

45' Foul by Adama Malouda Traoré (Mali).

45' Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Ibrahima Koné (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

44' Foul by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

42' Attempt blocked. Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri.

40' Attempt missed. Massadio Haïdara (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Amadou Haïdara.

39' Hand ball by Montassar Talbi (Tunisia).

39' Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Boubakar Kouyaté.

35' Foul by Diadié Samassékou (Mali).

35' Naïm Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

33' Moussa Djenepo (Mali) is shown the yellow card.

32' Moussa Djenepo (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

32' Foul by Dylan Bronn (Tunisia).

31' Massadio Haïdara (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

31' Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia).

28' Foul by Adama Malouda Traoré (Mali).

28' Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27' Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Amadou Haïdara.

27' Foul by Ibrahima Koné (Mali).

27' Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

24' Attempt blocked. Adama Malouda Traoré (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

22' Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

22' Massadio Haïdara (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

22' Foul by Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia).

22' Diadié Samassékou (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22' Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia).

18' Hamari Traoré (Mali) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

18' Foul by Hamari Traoré (Mali).

18' Naïm Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Attempt missed. Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Noss Traoré with a cross following a set piece situation.

16' Amadou Haïdara (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16' Foul by Dylan Bronn (Tunisia).

16' Moussa Djenepo (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

16' Foul by Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia).

15' Diadié Samassékou (Mali) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15' Foul by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

15' Attempt blocked. Adama Malouda Traoré (Mali) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahima Koné.

13' Attempt missed. Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adama Noss Traoré with a cross following a corner.

12' Corner, Mali. Conceded by Dylan Bronn.

7' Corner, Mali. Conceded by Hannibal Mejbri.

7' Corner, Mali. Conceded by Hamza Mathlouthi.

6' Foul by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

6' Diadié Samassékou (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Ali Maâloul (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Foul by Hamari Traoré (Mali).

2' Attempt missed. Adama Malouda Traoré (Mali) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Amadou Haïdara following a corner.

2' Attempt missed. Amadou Haïdara (Mali) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Noss Traoré with a cross following a corner.

2' Corner, Mali. Conceded by Bechir Ben Saïd.

1' Corner, Mali. Conceded by Dylan Bronn.

1' Attempt blocked. Ibrahima Koné (Mali) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamari Traoré with a through ball.

1' Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia).

1' Falaye Sacko (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.