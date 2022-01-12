Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Tunisia vs Mali. Africa Cup of Nations Group F.

Stade Municipal de Limbe.

Tunisia 0

    Mali 0

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Tunisia 0, Mali 0.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Adama Malouda Traoré (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ibrahima Koné (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Massadio Haïdara (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Amadou Haïdara.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Montassar Talbi (Tunisia).

      corner icon

      Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Boubakar Kouyaté.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Diadié Samassékou (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Naïm Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      yellow_card icon

      Moussa Djenepo (Mali) is shown the yellow card.

      free_kick_won icon

      Moussa Djenepo (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Dylan Bronn (Tunisia).

      free_kick_won icon

      Massadio Haïdara (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Adama Malouda Traoré (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Amadou Haïdara.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ibrahima Koné (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Adama Malouda Traoré (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      yellow_card icon

      Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_won icon

      Massadio Haïdara (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia).

      free_kick_won icon

      Diadié Samassékou (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia).

      yellow_card icon

      Hamari Traoré (Mali) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Hamari Traoré (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Naïm Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Noss Traoré with a cross following a set piece situation.

      free_kick_won icon

      Amadou Haïdara (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Dylan Bronn (Tunisia).

      free_kick_won icon

      Moussa Djenepo (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia).

      free_kick_won icon

      Diadié Samassékou (Mali) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Adama Malouda Traoré (Mali) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahima Koné.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adama Noss Traoré with a cross following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Mali. Conceded by Dylan Bronn.

      corner icon

      Corner, Mali. Conceded by Hannibal Mejbri.

      corner icon

      Corner, Mali. Conceded by Hamza Mathlouthi.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

      free_kick_won icon

      Diadié Samassékou (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ali Maâloul (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Hamari Traoré (Mali).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Adama Malouda Traoré (Mali) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Amadou Haïdara following a corner.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Amadou Haïdara (Mali) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Noss Traoré with a cross following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Mali. Conceded by Bechir Ben Saïd.

      corner icon

      Corner, Mali. Conceded by Dylan Bronn.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Ibrahima Koné (Mali) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamari Traoré with a through ball.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia).

      free_kick_won icon

      Falaye Sacko (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.