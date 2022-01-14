Morocco 2-0 Comoros Islands: Wins sees Vahid Halilhodzic's side reach AFCON last 16

Morocco proved too strong for the Comoros Islands at the Africa Cup of Nations, winning 2-0 to stay top of Group C and ensure progress to the last 16 of the finals.

Selim Amallah scored after 16 minutes and Zakaria Aboukhlal struck on the final whistle to ensure the win, after Youssef En-Nesyri had a penalty saved.

The score should have been significantly more one-sided had Morocco taken all their chances as they overwhelmed the tournament debutants at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Morocco now have six points while Comoros have yet to open their account. Gabon and Ghana play their second Group C match at the same stadium later on Friday.

Morocco take on Gabon at 7pm on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football.

In the other Group C fixture, Comoros face Ghana, also at 7pm on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football.

The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.