Morocco vs Comoros. Africa Cup of Nations Group C.

Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Morocco 2

  • S Amallah (16th minute)
  • Z Aboukhlal (89th minute)

Comoros 0

    Morocco 2-0 Comoros Islands: Wins sees Vahid Halilhodzic's side reach AFCON last 16

    Match report and free highlights as Morocco prove too strong for Comoros Islands; Selim Amallah scored after 16 minutes and Zakaria Aboukhlal struck on the final whistle to seal the win; victory sees Morocco stay top of Group C and ensures progress to the last 16 at Africa Cup of Nations

    Friday 14 January 2022 18:23, UK

    Highlights of the Africa Cup of Nations Group C match between Morocco and Comoros

    Morocco proved too strong for the Comoros Islands at the Africa Cup of Nations, winning 2-0 to stay top of Group C and ensure progress to the last 16 of the finals.

    Selim Amallah scored after 16 minutes and Zakaria Aboukhlal struck on the final whistle to ensure the win, after Youssef En-Nesyri had a penalty saved.

    The score should have been significantly more one-sided had Morocco taken all their chances as they overwhelmed the tournament debutants at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

    Comoros goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina produced an incredible triple save against Morocco denying three separate Moroccan players in quick succession

    Morocco now have six points while Comoros have yet to open their account. Gabon and Ghana play their second Group C match at the same stadium later on Friday.

    What's next?

    Morocco take on Gabon at 7pm on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football.

    In the other Group C fixture, Comoros face Ghana, also at 7pm on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football.

    Sky Sports to show AFCON live

    The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.

    The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

