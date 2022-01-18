Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Malawi vs Senegal. Africa Cup of Nations Group B.

Kouekong Stadium.

Malawi 0

    Senegal 0

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Chimwemwe Idana (Malawi).

      corner icon

      Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Bouna Sarr.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal).

      free_kick_won icon

      Francisco Madinga (Malawi) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_won icon

      Bouna Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Micium Mhone (Malawi).

      corner icon

      Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Senegal).

      free_kick_won icon

      Khuda Muyaba (Malawi) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).

      free_kick_won icon

      Francisco Madinga (Malawi) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_won icon

      Bouna Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Francisco Madinga (Malawi).

      free_kick_won icon

      Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Micium Mhone (Malawi).

      free_kick_won icon

      Saliou Ciss (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Lawrence Chaziya (Malawi).

      offside icon

      Offside, Senegal. Nampalys Mendy tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).

      free_kick_won icon

      Khuda Muyaba (Malawi) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      yellow_card icon

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal).

      free_kick_won icon

      Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Khuda Muyaba (Malawi) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Francisco Madinga.

      free_kick_won icon

      Nampalys Mendy (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Khuda Muyaba (Malawi).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Senegal).

      free_kick_won icon

      Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stanley Sanudi with a cross.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

      free_kick_won icon

      Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Micium Mhone (Malawi).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Habib Diallo (Senegal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross.

      free_kick_won icon

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi).

      free_kick_won icon

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Chimwemwe Idana (Malawi).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Habib Diallo (Senegal).

      corner icon

      Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Dennis Chembezi.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.