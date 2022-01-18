35' Foul by Chimwemwe Idana (Malawi).

35' Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Bouna Sarr.

34' Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal).

34' Francisco Madinga (Malawi) wins a free kick on the left wing.

33' Bouna Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Foul by Micium Mhone (Malawi).

32' Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.

32' Attempt blocked. Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

31' Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Senegal).

31' Khuda Muyaba (Malawi) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

29' Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).

29' Francisco Madinga (Malawi) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27' Bouna Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

27' Foul by Francisco Madinga (Malawi).

26' Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Foul by Micium Mhone (Malawi).

24' Saliou Ciss (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24' Foul by Lawrence Chaziya (Malawi).

23' Offside, Senegal. Nampalys Mendy tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.

22' Attempt missed. Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.

22' Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).

22' Khuda Muyaba (Malawi) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20' Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

19' Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal).

19' Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) wins a free kick on the right wing.

16' Attempt missed. Khuda Muyaba (Malawi) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Francisco Madinga.

14' Nampalys Mendy (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Foul by Khuda Muyaba (Malawi).

12' Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Senegal).

12' Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) wins a free kick on the left wing.

11' Attempt blocked. Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stanley Sanudi with a cross.

7' Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

6' Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6' Foul by Micium Mhone (Malawi).

5' Attempt missed. Habib Diallo (Senegal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross.

5' Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Foul by Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi).

4' Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4' Foul by Chimwemwe Idana (Malawi).

2' Hand ball by Habib Diallo (Senegal).

1' Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Dennis Chembezi.

First Half begins.