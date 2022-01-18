Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Malawi 0-0 Senegal: Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy feature as Senegal top Africa Cup of Nations group despite draw

      Match report as Senegal finish top of Group B with stalemate against Malawi; Malawi and Guinea both finished with four points but the latter take second spot on the head-to-head rule

      Tuesday 18 January 2022 18:19, UK

      Senegal were held to a surprise draw by Malawi
      Image: Senegal were held to a surprise draw by Malawi

      Heavyweights Senegal failed to fire again and were fortunate not to concede a penalty in a 0-0 draw with unfancied Malawi on Tuesday but they still finished in top spot in Group B at the Africa Cup of Nations.

      Senegal won the group with five points, despite scoring only once in their three matches via a late Sadio Mane penalty against Zimbabwe in their opening game.

      Malawi and Guinea both finished with four points but the latter took second spot on the head-to-head rule, while the Malawians must now wait to see if they are one of the four best third-placed teams, who also advance to the next round.

      Gabadinho Mhango vies with Kalidou Koulibaly
      Image: Gabadinho Mhango vies with Kalidou Koulibaly

      Malawi were left fuming when Cameroon referee Blaise Ngwa initially awarded them a late penalty at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam as Gomezgani Chirwa was brought down in the box by defender Bouna Sarr.

      But the decision was overturned on review, though Senegal can regard themselves as fortunate as there was both a pull of the shirt and contact.

