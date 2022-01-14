Gabon 1-1 Ghana: Late equaliser dents Ghana's AFCON hopes as Benjamin Tetteh sent off following post-match brawl

Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations campaign is in peril after the four-time champions conceded a late equaliser against Gabon to draw their Group C match 1-1.

Ghana's captain Andre Ayew blasted home a superb left-foot shot for an 18th-minute lead but Jim Allevinah levelled with two minutes left to rescue a draw for Gabon, who were without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to a minor heart condition.

A feisty encounter ended in scuffles and a red card for Ghana's Benjamin Tetteh for his part in the post-match brawl.

The draw leaves Ghana with one point from two Group C matches and in danger of elimination if they do not win their last game against Comoros on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gabon are second in the group on four points and need just a point from their final match against table-toppers Morocco on Tuesday to qualify for the last 16.

Gabon's Aubameyang left out due to minor heart condition

Aubameyang was left out of Gabon's team to face Ghana due to a minor heart condition.

The Arsenal striker tested positive for coronavirus on arrival in Cameroon last week but subsequently posted on social media to say he had made a full recovery.

However, Gabon announced that Aubameyang, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, had all been left out due to "cardiac lesions".

Arsenal are understood to be satisfied that Aubameyang's condition is not serious.

They have also been in touch with the 32-year-old, who is feeling okay and has trained for the last two days.

The Gabonese Football Federation said in a statement: "According to the CAF [Confederation of African Footbal] medical commission, the players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meye and Mario Lemina, barely out of Covid, cannot take part in this match.

"An examination showed cardiac lesions, and CAF did not want to take any risks."

What's next for Ghana and Gabon?

