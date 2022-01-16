45'+4' First Half ends, Gambia 0, Mali 0.

45'+3' Corner, Mali. Conceded by Noah Sonko-Sundberg.

45'+2' Attempt saved. Lassana Coulibaly (Mali) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Hamari Traoré with a cross.

45'+1' Ibrahima Koné (Mali) wins a free kick on the right wing.

45'+1' Foul by Omar Colley (Gambia).

45' Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Massadio Haïdara.

44' Corner, Mali. Conceded by Sulayman Marreh.

43' Attempt blocked. Sulayman Marreh (Gambia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

43' Attempt blocked. Yusupha Bobb (Gambia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Colley with a headed pass.

43' Massadio Haïdara (Mali) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

42' Foul by Massadio Haïdara (Mali).

42' Ablie Jallow (Gambia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

42' Foul by Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali).

42' Assan Ceesay (Gambia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

40' Moussa Djenepo (Mali) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

40' Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Mali).

40' James Gomez (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Hand ball by Assan Ceesay (Gambia).

38' Ablie Jallow (Gambia) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

37' Musa Barrow (Gambia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

37' Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Mali).

34' Foul by Falaye Sacko (Mali).

34' Assan Ceesay (Gambia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

32' Foul by Massadio Haïdara (Mali).

32' Ebrima Adams (Gambia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

32' Attempt blocked. Hamari Traoré (Mali) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adama Malouda Traoré.

32' Foul by Sulayman Marreh (Gambia).

31' Yves Bissouma (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27' Foul by Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali).

27' Assan Ceesay (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24' Sulayman Marreh (Gambia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

24' Diadié Samassékou (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24' Foul by Sulayman Marreh (Gambia).

23' Offside, Gambia. Musa Barrow tries a through ball, but Assan Ceesay is caught offside.

22' Foul by Diadié Samassékou (Mali).

22' Sulayman Marreh (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Musa Barrow (Gambia) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

20' Lassana Coulibaly (Mali) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20' Foul by Lassana Coulibaly (Mali).

20' Yusupha Bobb (Gambia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

19' Foul by Falaye Sacko (Mali).

19' Assan Ceesay (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Attempt missed. Moussa Djenepo (Mali) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hamari Traoré with a cross.

17' Attempt missed. Massadio Haïdara (Mali) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

14' Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Mali).

14' Sulayman Marreh (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13' Corner, Mali. Conceded by Yusupha Bobb.

12' Hand ball by Musa Barrow (Gambia).

11' Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

9' Foul by Sulayman Marreh (Gambia).

9' Foul by Diadié Samassékou (Mali).

7' Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diadié Samassékou.

5' Attempt missed. Diadié Samassékou (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

5' Foul by Lassana Coulibaly (Mali).

5' Ibou Touray (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Attempt missed. Moussa Djenepo (Mali) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Malouda Traoré.

2' Offside, Gambia. James Gomez tries a through ball, but Assan Ceesay is caught offside.

First Half begins.