Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Gambia vs Mali. Africa Cup of Nations Group F.

Stade Municipal de Limbe.

Gambia 0

    Mali 0

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Gambia 0, Mali 0.

      corner icon

      Corner, Mali. Conceded by Noah Sonko-Sundberg.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Lassana Coulibaly (Mali) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Hamari Traoré with a cross.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ibrahima Koné (Mali) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Omar Colley (Gambia).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Massadio Haïdara.

      corner icon

      Corner, Mali. Conceded by Sulayman Marreh.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Sulayman Marreh (Gambia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Yusupha Bobb (Gambia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Colley with a headed pass.

      yellow_card icon

      Massadio Haïdara (Mali) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Massadio Haïdara (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ablie Jallow (Gambia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Assan Ceesay (Gambia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      yellow_card icon

      Moussa Djenepo (Mali) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      James Gomez (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Assan Ceesay (Gambia).

      post icon

      Ablie Jallow (Gambia) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

      free_kick_won icon

      Musa Barrow (Gambia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Mali).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Falaye Sacko (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Assan Ceesay (Gambia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Massadio Haïdara (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ebrima Adams (Gambia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Hamari Traoré (Mali) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adama Malouda Traoré.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sulayman Marreh (Gambia).

      free_kick_won icon

      Yves Bissouma (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Assan Ceesay (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      yellow_card icon

      Sulayman Marreh (Gambia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_won icon

      Diadié Samassékou (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sulayman Marreh (Gambia).

      offside icon

      Offside, Gambia. Musa Barrow tries a through ball, but Assan Ceesay is caught offside.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Diadié Samassékou (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Sulayman Marreh (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      post icon

      Musa Barrow (Gambia) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

      yellow_card icon

      Lassana Coulibaly (Mali) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Lassana Coulibaly (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Yusupha Bobb (Gambia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Falaye Sacko (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Assan Ceesay (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Moussa Djenepo (Mali) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hamari Traoré with a cross.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Massadio Haïdara (Mali) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Sulayman Marreh (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Mali. Conceded by Yusupha Bobb.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Musa Barrow (Gambia).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sulayman Marreh (Gambia).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Diadié Samassékou (Mali).

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diadié Samassékou.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Diadié Samassékou (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Lassana Coulibaly (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ibou Touray (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Moussa Djenepo (Mali) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Malouda Traoré.

      offside icon

      Offside, Gambia. James Gomez tries a through ball, but Assan Ceesay is caught offside.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.