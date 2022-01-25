Morocco vs Malawi. Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.
Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo.
Attempt missed. Selim Amallah (Morocco) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal with a cross.
Goal! Morocco 1, Malawi 1. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Selim Amallah with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Imrân Louza.
Attempt saved. Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Masina.
Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
Attempt blocked. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Imrân Louza.
Attempt saved. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Romain Saïss (Morocco) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Imrân Louza with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Micium Mhone.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Adam Masina (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt saved. Imrân Louza (Morocco) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
Attempt blocked. Imrân Louza (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Selim Amallah.
Goal! Morocco 0, Malawi 1. Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the top right corner. Assisted by John Banda.