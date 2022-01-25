45'+5' First Half ends, Morocco 1, Malawi 1.

45'+4' Substitution, Malawi. Gerald Phiri replaces Micium Mhone because of an injury.

45'+4' Attempt missed. Selim Amallah (Morocco) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

45'+4' Attempt saved. Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal with a cross.

45'+2' Goal! Morocco 1, Malawi 1. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Selim Amallah with a cross following a corner.

45' Corner, Morocco. Conceded by John Banda.

44' Imrân Louza (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

44' Foul by Khuda Muyaba (Malawi).

43' Attempt missed. Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Imrân Louza.

42' Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Morocco).

42' Khuda Muyaba (Malawi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

41' Attempt saved. Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Masina.

41' Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.

38' Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco).

38' Khuda Muyaba (Malawi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Attempt blocked. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Imrân Louza.

37' Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Francisco Madinga.

36' Attempt saved. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

34' Romain Saïss (Morocco) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Imrân Louza with a cross following a set piece situation.

33' Francisco Madinga (Malawi) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

33' Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

33' Foul by Francisco Madinga (Malawi).

29' Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco).

29' Dennis Chembezi (Malawi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Chimwemwe Idana.

28' Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

26' Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26' Foul by Lawrence Chaziya (Malawi).

23' Attempt missed. Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Micium Mhone.

20' Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

17' Attempt missed. Adam Masina (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

17' Attempt saved. Imrân Louza (Morocco) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.

16' Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Dennis Chembezi.

16' Corner, Morocco. Conceded by John Banda.

15' Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Dennis Chembezi.

15' Attempt blocked. Imrân Louza (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Selim Amallah.

9' Romain Saïss (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Foul by Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi).

7' Goal! Morocco 0, Malawi 1. Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the top right corner. Assisted by John Banda.

3' Foul by Romain Saïss (Morocco).

3' Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.