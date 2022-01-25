Morocco 2-1 Malawi: Achraf Hakimi free-kick completes Morocco comeback to reach AFCON quarter-finals

Achraf Hakimi curled in a long-range free-kick as Morocco came from behind to beat Malawi 2-1 in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday and stay on course for their first African title in over 45 years.

Full-back Hakimi's precise strike completed the turnaround at the Ahmadou Ahidjou Stadium after Youssef En-Nesyri had equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Malawi went ahead early after a world-class goal from Frank Mhango, who hit a speculative left-footed effort from some 40 metres out and watched in delight as the swerving ball caught out Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and crashed into the top of the net.

Morocco will meet either Ivory Coast or Egypt - who meet on Wednesday evening - in their quarter-final in Yaounde.

After a tournament littered with upsets, Malawi threatened to cause another as Mhango produced an astonishing effort in the seventh minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Malawi's Gabadinho Mhango stunned Morocco with this incredible effort to give his country the lead in their last-16 match at the Africa Cup of Nations

He then had another chance from a quick counter-attack in the 23rd minute to double the lead as lowly-ranked Malawi - participating in only their third Cup of Nations finals and getting past the first round for the first time - looked to shake up their heavily fancied opponents.

However, they quickly retreated after that and lived a charmed life as they defended tenaciously, with goalkeeper Charles Thom producing several unorthodox saves to keep his side's lead intact.

Yet he let a header from En-Nesyri slip through his hands for Morocco's equaliser two minutes into first-half stoppage time and there was little he could do about the rocket-like free-kick from Hakimi.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An incredible free kick from Hakimi secured victory for Morocco in their match against Malawi

In between, there were several close shaves as Sofiane Boufal missed an easy chance and substitute Ryan Mmaee struck wide from close range.

Morocco - who won their only Cup of Nations in 1976 - have had a horror run at the tournament since they reached the 2004 final and lost to hosts Tunisia. In six tournaments since, they have only reached the quarter-finals once.

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1: Cameroon vs Gambia, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports

Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3: Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Morocco, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Quarter-final 4: Senegal vs Round-of-16 game 8 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

Twenty-four teams will take part, kicking off on January 9 as hosts Cameroon host Burkina Faso in Yaounde, before culminating in the final on February 6 in the capital.