30' Almike N'Diaye (Mauritania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

30' Foul by Almike N'Diaye (Mauritania).

30' Ebrima Adams (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Mohamed Dellahi (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Foul by Assan Ceesay (Gambia).

28' Pape Bâ (Mauritania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28' Foul by Pape Bâ (Mauritania).

28' James Gomez (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25' Attempt missed. Aboubakar Kamara (Mauritania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Dellahi.

22' Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Mauritania).

22' James Gomez (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Attempt missed. Almike N'Diaye (Mauritania) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pape Bâ following a corner.

19' Corner, Mauritania. Conceded by Omar Colley.

18' Mohamed Dellahi (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Foul by Assan Ceesay (Gambia).

18' Almike N'Diaye (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Foul by Sulayman Marreh (Gambia).

14' Corner, Mauritania. Conceded by Ibou Touray.

13' Souleymane Karamoko (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

13' Foul by Ebrima Adams (Gambia).

12' Attempt saved. Assan Ceesay (Gambia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Musa Barrow.

10' Goal! Mauritania 0, Gambia 1. Ablie Jallow (Gambia) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Musa Barrow.

7' Corner, Gambia. Conceded by El Hacen Houeibib.

6' Foul by Almike N'Diaye (Mauritania).

6' Pa Modou Jagne (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6' Attempt missed. Guessouma Fofana (Mauritania) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aly Abeid.

4' Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Mauritania).

4' Sulayman Marreh (Gambia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

3' Attempt missed. Pape Bâ (Mauritania) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Almike N'Diaye.

2' Pape Bâ (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

2' Foul by Sulayman Marreh (Gambia).

First Half begins.