Mauritania 0-1 Gambia: Ablie Jallow strikes to seal Gambia's maiden win at Africa Cup of Nations finals

Gambia's Ablie Jallow scored early as they made an impressive debut at the Africa Cup of Nations finals by beating Mauritania 1-0 in their opening Group F encounter at Limbe Stadium on Wednesday.

Jallow struck with a left-footed effort from the edge of the penalty area to put Gambia ahead after 10 minutes in their first game at the finals.

There were also good second-half chances for the small west African country, one of two debutants in the 24-team field for the tournament in Cameroon.

Gambia are joined at the top of the group standings by Mali, who edged Tunisia 1-0 in Limbe earlier on Wednesday in a controversy-filled encounter.

Jallow was set up by a swiftly-taken set piece from Musa Barrow, catching out the Mauritania defence and giving the new boys a perfect start.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ablie Jallow scored Gambia's first ever goal in an AFCON finals with a fierce shot in their group F game against Mauritania.

With much tougher group games to come against Mali and Tunisia, Wednesday's outcome was always going to be important for both Gambia and Mauritania in terms of their hopes of advancing.

The top two teams in each of the six groups, plus the four best third-placed finishers, advance to the round of 16.

After the break, Sulayman Marreh and Sampdoria defender Omar Colley both failed to score with good headed chances from set pieces, with Marreh missing from in front of goal and Colley powering his effort inches wide of the post.

Mauritania appealed for a penalty with some 15 minutes left but it was turned down by VAR, and in the final minutes, Mauritania goalkeeper Babacar Diop made two key saves, first denying Dembo Darboe and then Barrow.

What's next?

Gambia's next game is against Mali, live on Sky Sports Mix from 12.55pm on Sunday; kick-off 1pm.

After that match, Mauritania face Tunisia live on Sky Sports Mix from 3.55pm; kick-off 4pm.