49' Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia).

49' Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

47' Goal! Nigeria 0, Tunisia 1. Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Dräger.

Second Half begins Nigeria 0, Tunisia 0.

45'+1' First Half ends, Nigeria 0, Tunisia 0.

45' Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

45' Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

44' Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia).

44' Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).

43' Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

41' Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

41' Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).

40' Foul by Seifeddine Jaziri (Tunisia).

40' William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Attempt missed. Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

35' Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia).

35' Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

33' Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria).

33' Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).

29' Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

29' Montassar Talbi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27' Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

27' Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25' Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia).

25' Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).

21' Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20' Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria).

19' Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).

19' Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

18' Foul by Youssef Msakni (Tunisia).

18' Ola Aina (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Montassar Talbi.

13' Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Bilel Ifa.

12' Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by William Troost-Ekong following a corner.

12' Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Bilel Ifa.

12' Attempt blocked. Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Moses Simon.

10' Hand ball by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

10' Attempt blocked. Montassar Talbi (Tunisia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamza Rafia with a cross.

9' Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9' Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).

8' Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

8' Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).

8' Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

8' Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).

5' Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

2' Moses Simon (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

2' Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).

2' Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze with a headed pass following a corner.

1' Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Mohamed Dräger.

First Half begins.