Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Nigeria vs Tunisia. Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.

Stade Omnisport de Garoua.

Nigeria 0

    Tunisia 1

    • Y Msakni (47th minute)

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Nigeria 0, Tunisia 1. Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Dräger.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Nigeria 0, Tunisia 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Nigeria 0, Tunisia 0.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Seifeddine Jaziri (Tunisia).

    free_kick_won icon

    William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Montassar Talbi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    yellow_card icon

    Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Youssef Msakni (Tunisia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ola Aina (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Montassar Talbi.

    corner icon

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Bilel Ifa.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by William Troost-Ekong following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Bilel Ifa.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Moses Simon.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Montassar Talbi (Tunisia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamza Rafia with a cross.

    free_kick_won icon

    Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

    free_kick_won icon

    Moses Simon (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze with a headed pass following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Mohamed Dräger.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.