6' Bruno Ecuele Manga (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6' Foul by Blati Touré (Burkina Faso).

5' Attempt missed. Jim Allevinah (Gabon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lloyd Palun.

4' Corner, Gabon. Conceded by Adama Guira.

4' Attempt blocked. Guélor Kanga (Gabon) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jim Allevinah.

4' Corner, Gabon. Conceded by Issa Kaboré.

3' Foul by Aaron Salem Boupendza (Gabon).

2' Soumaila Ouattara (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Foul by Guélor Kanga (Gabon).

1' Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Attempt missed. Aaron Salem Boupendza (Gabon) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jim Allevinah.

First Half begins.