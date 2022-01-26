Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt (4-5 on pens): Mo Salah strikes winning penalty after Eric Bailly's miss

Mohamed Salah scored Egypt's winning penalty after Eric Bailly missed for Ivory Coast in a dramatic shoot-out following a 0-0 draw in the African Cup of Nations last-16.
Liverpool forward Salah fired home from the spot after Manchester United defender Eric Bailly's provided the only miss of the shoot-out - his tame penalty kept out by goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal, who had replaced Mohammed El Shenawy in the final minutes of normal time.
- How the teams lined up | Match stats
- Sky Sports to show all AFCON 2021 games
- AFCON fixtures and results | Tables
More to follow...
AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results
Saturday January 29
Quarter-final 1: Cameroon vs Gambia, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports
Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Guimaraes, Alli, Diaz latest
- Newcastle agree £30m Guimaraes fee | Toon target Brighton's Burn
- Pereira: 'It's time for Everton decisions' | 'Critics don't know me'
- Infantino comments on African migrants 'completely unacceptable'
- 'It was time to speak' - Haaland defends comments over Dortmund 'pressure'
- Fury vs Whyte deadline extended for 'final' time
- Scot Prem team news LIVE! Celtic & Rangers in action
- Time of the essence in F1's new-look weekend schedule
- Manchester derby, Liverpool vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports in March
- Wednesday at AFCON: Could Salah & Egypt be knocked out?
Sunday January 30
Quarter-final 3: Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Morocco, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Quarter-final 4: Senegal vs Round-of-16 game 8 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Sky Sports to show AFCON live
The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.
The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.
Twenty-four teams will take part, kicking off on January 9 as hosts Cameroon host Burkina Faso in Yaounde, before culminating in the final on February 6 in the capital.