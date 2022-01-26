Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt (4-5 on pens): Mo Salah strikes winning penalty after Eric Bailly's miss

Mohamed Salah scored Egypt's winning penalty after Eric Bailly missed for Ivory Coast in a dramatic shoot-out following a 0-0 draw in the African Cup of Nations last-16.

Liverpool forward Salah fired home from the spot after Manchester United defender Eric Bailly's provided the only miss of the shoot-out - his tame penalty kept out by goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal, who had replaced Mohammed El Shenawy in the final minutes of normal time.

More to follow...

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1: Cameroon vs Gambia, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports

Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3: Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Morocco, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Quarter-final 4: Senegal vs Round-of-16 game 8 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

Twenty-four teams will take part, kicking off on January 9 as hosts Cameroon host Burkina Faso in Yaounde, before culminating in the final on February 6 in the capital.