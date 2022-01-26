Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Ivory Coast vs Egypt. Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.

Stade omnisport de Douala.

Ivory Coast 0

    Egypt 0

      Egypt win 5-4 on penalties.

      Latest Africa Cup of Nations Odds

      Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt (4-5 on pens): Mo Salah strikes winning penalty after Eric Bailly's miss

      Match report and highlights as Egypt progress to the quarter-finals of AFCON 2021 to face Morocco on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League after beating Ivory Coast on spot-kicks as Eric Bailly's miss proves decisive after goalless draw; Mo Salah nets winning penalty proves victorious

      Wednesday 26 January 2022 19:00, UK

      Mohamed Salah scored the winning penalty for Egypt against Ivory Coast
      Image: Mohamed Salah scored the winning penalty for Egypt against Ivory Coast

      Mohamed Salah scored Egypt's winning penalty after Eric Bailly missed for Ivory Coast in a dramatic shoot-out following a 0-0 draw in the African Cup of Nations last-16.

      Liverpool forward Salah fired home from the spot after Manchester United defender Eric Bailly's provided the only miss of the shoot-out - his tame penalty kept out by goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal, who had replaced Mohammed El Shenawy in the final minutes of normal time.

      More to follow...

      AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results

      Saturday January 29

      Quarter-final 1: Cameroon vs Gambia, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports
      Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

      Trending

      Sunday January 30

      Quarter-final 3: Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Morocco, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
      Quarter-final 4: Senegal vs Round-of-16 game 8 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

      Also See:

      Sky Sports to show AFCON live

      The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.

      The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

      Twenty-four teams will take part, kicking off on January 9 as hosts Cameroon host Burkina Faso in Yaounde, before culminating in the final on February 6 in the capital.

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports

      Get More from Sky Cinema