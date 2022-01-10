Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Comoros vs Gabon. Africa Cup of Nations Group C.

Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Comoros 0

    Gabon 1

      Comoros Islands 0-1 Gabon: Aaron Boupendza's strike seals victory

      Match report and free highlights as Gabon sealed a 1-0 win over Comoros Islands; Aaron Boupendza's scored the only goal of the game with a fine strike from a narrow angle; It gave Gabon, who were missing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina, their first win at the finals since 2015

      Monday 10 January 2022 23:30, UK

      Highlights of the African Cup of Nations Group C match between Comoros and Gabon.

      Aaron Boupendza's strike from a narrow angle sealed a 1-0 win for Gabon over Africa Cup of Nations debutantes Comoros Islands in their opening Group C clash on Monday.

      Gabon, who were missing talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and influential midfielder Mario Lemina due to Covid-19 infections, never looked troubled and scored from one of only a few shots on target at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

      Boupendza rifled the ball into the roof of the net after he was set free in the box by Louis Ameka, giving Gabon their first win at the finals since they defeated Burkina Faso 2-0 in the 2015 group stages.

      Gabon move joint top of the pool with Morocco, who beat Ghana 1-0 earlier on Monday.

      Aaron Boupendza powered home from an incredibly tight angle to give Gabon a 1-0 lead over Comoros in the Africa Cup of Nations.
      What's next?

      Morocco face Comoros at 4pm on Friday, while Ghana take on Gabon in the other Group C clash later that day at 7pm. Both games are live on Sky Sports Football.

      Twenty-four teams will take part, kicking off on January 9 as hosts Cameroon host Burkina Faso in Yaounde, before culminating in the final on February 6 in the capital.

