Comoros Islands 0-1 Gabon: Aaron Boupendza's strike seals victory

Aaron Boupendza's strike from a narrow angle sealed a 1-0 win for Gabon over Africa Cup of Nations debutantes Comoros Islands in their opening Group C clash on Monday.

Gabon, who were missing talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and influential midfielder Mario Lemina due to Covid-19 infections, never looked troubled and scored from one of only a few shots on target at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Boupendza rifled the ball into the roof of the net after he was set free in the box by Louis Ameka, giving Gabon their first win at the finals since they defeated Burkina Faso 2-0 in the 2015 group stages.

Gabon move joint top of the pool with Morocco, who beat Ghana 1-0 earlier on Monday.

Aaron Boupendza powered home from an incredibly tight angle to give Gabon a 1-0 lead over Comoros in the Africa Cup of Nations.

