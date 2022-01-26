20' Hamari Traoré (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).

18' Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Boubakar Kouyaté.

17' Foul by Mohamed Camara (Mali).

17' Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16' Mohamed Camara (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16' Foul by Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea).

15' Foul by Massadio Haïdara (Mali).

15' Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Massadio Haïdara (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12' Foul by Carlos Akapo (Equatorial Guinea).

10' Falaye Sacko (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10' Foul by Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea).

7' Attempt missed. Ibrahima Koné (Mali) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Moussa Doumbia with a cross.

5' Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).

5' Hamari Traoré (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4' Corner, Mali. Conceded by Basilio Ndong.

3' Attempt missed. Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

First Half begins.