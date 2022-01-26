Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea. Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.

Stade Municipal de Limbe.

Mali 0

    Equatorial Guinea 0

      free_kick_won icon

      Hamari Traoré (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).

      corner icon

      Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Boubakar Kouyaté.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Mohamed Camara (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Mohamed Camara (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Massadio Haïdara (Mali).

      free_kick_won icon

      Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Massadio Haïdara (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Carlos Akapo (Equatorial Guinea).

      free_kick_won icon

      Falaye Sacko (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Ibrahima Koné (Mali) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Moussa Doumbia with a cross.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).

      free_kick_won icon

      Hamari Traoré (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Mali. Conceded by Basilio Ndong.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.