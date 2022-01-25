Mali 0-0 Equatorial Guinea (Equatorial Guinea win 6-5 on pens): Jesus Owono the hero as underdogs make last eight

Goalkeeper Jesus Owono was Equatorial Guinea's hero as his decisive shoot-out save made Mali pay for missed chances.
The Eagles enjoyed the better of normal time in Limbe, but the game finished 0-0 after extra time and Owono's save from defender Falaye Sacko clinched a 6-5 victory on penalties with Senegal awaiting his side in the quarter-finals.
Defensive midfielder Amadou Haidara might have given Mali a 32nd-minute lead, but scuffed his shot as he fell after controlling the ball deep inside the penalty area.
- How the teams lined up | Match stats
- Sky Sports to show all AFCON 2021 games
- AFCON fixtures and results | Tables
Their frustration grew when they were awarded a 40th-minute penalty for Josete Miranda's challenge on Moussa Doumbia, only for referee Bakary Gassama to change his decision after being advised to review the incident by the VAR official.
Mohamed Camara passed up a glorious opportunity to put Mali ahead when he fired wildly over from Yves Bissouma's 58th-minute cut-back and substitute Moussa Djenepo saw his effort deflected just wide with 19 minutes remaining.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Guimaraes, Alli, Diaz latest
- Banton scores fifty as England stay in massive chase of 225 LIVE!
- Papers: Arsenal switch focus to Douglas Luiz
- 'It was time to speak' - Haaland defends comments over Dortmund 'pressure'
- Pereira: 'It's time for Everton decisions' | 'Critics don't know me'
- Newcastle agree £30m Guimaraes fee | Toon target Brighton's Burn
- How box-to-box Bruno Guimaraes can bolster Newcastle
- Fury drops Whyte hint | deadline for talks extended
- Papers: Man Utd set to loan out Lingard and Van de Beek
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Will Gunners land striker?
Equatorial Guinea enjoyed their best spell of the game as normal time drew to a close, and they carried that into extra time with Basilio Ndong testing Mounkoro with a long-range strike which bounced just in front of him, but it was they who
held their nerve from 12 yards.
AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results
Saturday January 29
Quarter-final 1: Cameroon vs Gambia, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports
Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday January 30
Quarter-final 3: Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Round-of-16 game 6 winner, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Quarter-final 4: Round-of-16 game 5 winner vs Round-of-16 game 8 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football
Sky Sports to show AFCON live
The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.
The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.
Twenty-four teams will take part, kicking off on January 9 as hosts Cameroon host Burkina Faso in Yaounde, before culminating in the final on February 6 in the capital.