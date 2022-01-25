Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea. Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.

Stade Municipal de Limbe.

Mali 0

    Equatorial Guinea 0

      Equatorial Guinea win 6-5 on penalties.

      Mali 0-0 Equatorial Guinea (Equatorial Guinea win 6-5 on pens): Jesus Owono the hero as underdogs make last eight

      Match report and highlights as Mali and Equatorial Guinea played out a goalless draw in the last 16 of AFCON; Equatorial Guinea advance to the last eight 6-5 on penalties, where they will face Senegal

      By PA Media

      Wednesday 26 January 2022 23:06, UK

      Goalkeeper Jesus Owono was Equatorial Guinea's hero as his decisive shoot-out save made Mali pay for missed chances.

      The Eagles enjoyed the better of normal time in Limbe, but the game finished 0-0 after extra time and Owono's save from defender Falaye Sacko clinched a 6-5 victory on penalties with Senegal awaiting his side in the quarter-finals.

      Defensive midfielder Amadou Haidara might have given Mali a 32nd-minute lead, but scuffed his shot as he fell after controlling the ball deep inside the penalty area.

      Their frustration grew when they were awarded a 40th-minute penalty for Josete Miranda's challenge on Moussa Doumbia, only for referee Bakary Gassama to change his decision after being advised to review the incident by the VAR official.

      Mohamed Camara passed up a glorious opportunity to put Mali ahead when he fired wildly over from Yves Bissouma's 58th-minute cut-back and substitute Moussa Djenepo saw his effort deflected just wide with 19 minutes remaining.

      Jesus Owono was Equitorial Guinea&#39;s hero in the penalty shoot-out win over Mali
      Equatorial Guinea enjoyed their best spell of the game as normal time drew to a close, and they carried that into extra time with Basilio Ndong testing Mounkoro with a long-range strike which bounced just in front of him, but it was they who
      held their nerve from 12 yards.

      AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results

      Saturday January 29

      Quarter-final 1: Cameroon vs Gambia, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports
      Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

      Sunday January 30

      Quarter-final 3: Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Round-of-16 game 6 winner, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League
      Quarter-final 4: Round-of-16 game 5 winner vs Round-of-16 game 8 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

      Sky Sports to show AFCON live

      The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.

      The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

      Twenty-four teams will take part, kicking off on January 9 as hosts Cameroon host Burkina Faso in Yaounde, before culminating in the final on February 6 in the capital.

