34' Ibrahima Cissé (Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

34' Foul by Ibrahima Cissé (Guinea).

34' Never Tigere (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Attempt saved. Never Tigere (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

32' Foul by Mohamed Camara (Guinea).

32' Jordan Zemura (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

32' Attempt missed. Mamadou Kané (Guinea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ibrahima Sory Conté II.

26' Goal! Zimbabwe 1, Guinea 0. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Never Tigere with a cross following a corner.

25' Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Issiaga Sylla.

25' Attempt missed. Kudakwashe Mahachi (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

23' Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Bruce Kangwa.

23' Attempt blocked. Sory Kaba (Guinea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

21' Ousmane Kanté (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by Admiral Muskwe (Zimbabwe).

20' Foul by José Kanté (Guinea).

20' Bruce Kangwa (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Gerald Takwara.

16' Attempt blocked. Naby Keïta (Guinea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

14' Ilaix Moriba (Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14' Foul by Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe).

13' Ibrahima Sory Conté II (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13' Foul by Kudakwashe Mahachi (Zimbabwe).

13' Attempt missed. Never Tigere (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kudakwashe Mahachi.

10' Offside, Guinea. Mohamed Camara tries a through ball, but José Kanté is caught offside.

7' Attempt blocked. Never Tigere (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

6' Foul by Mamadou Kané (Guinea).

6' Jordan Zemura (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

5' Foul by José Kanté (Guinea).

5' Kudakwashe Mahachi (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

4' José Kanté (Guinea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

4' Foul by Never Tigere (Zimbabwe).

2' Foul by Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe).

2' Ilaix Moriba (Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

First Half begins.