Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Zimbabwe vs Guinea. Africa Cup of Nations Group B.

Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Zimbabwe 2

  • K Musona (26th minute)
  • K Mahachi (43rd minute)

Guinea 1

  • N Keita (49th minute)

Latest Africa Cup of Nations Odds

Zimbabwe 2-1 Guinea: Naby Keita screamer in vain as the Warriors secure shock win

Match report and free highlights as already-eliminated Zimbabwe upset Guinea at Africa Cup of Nations despite screamer from Naby Keita; Guinea finish second based on their head-to-head result with Malawi

Tuesday 18 January 2022 18:23, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Africa Cup of Nations Group B match between Zimbabwe and Guinea.

Already-eliminated Zimbabwe upset Guinea with a 2-1 win at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Yaounde on Tuesday, although Guinea will still advance to the last 16 as runners-up in Group B.

Captain Knowledge Musona and Kudakwashe Mahachi both scored in the first half to earn Zimbabwe a farewell win after losing their opening two matches as they finished last in the group.

Naby Keita pulled a goal back for Guinea early in the second half, but they could not find an equaliser. The Liverpool midfielder was cautioned late in the game for dissent and, in a further blow for Guinea, he will miss their next game in the knockout phase.

Kudakwashe Mahachi celebrates with team-mates after scoring Zimbabwe&#39;s second goal against Guinea
Image: Kudakwashe Mahachi celebrates with team-mates

Senegal finished top of the group after a goalless draw against Malawi in Bafoussam. Malawi were level with Guinea on four points but Guinea finish second based on their head-to-head result.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Naby Keita showed his quality with this stunning strike for Guinea in their Africa Cup of Nations clash with Zimbabwe.

Sky Sports to show AFCON live

The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.

Also See:

Trending

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema