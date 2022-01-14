Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Unclear whether Arsenal striker will play in Gabon's final AFCON group game

Gabonese officials are unclear whether captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will play in their final Africa Cup of Nations group game on Tuesday following the striker's minor heart condition.
The Arsenal forward was left out of Gabon's team to face Ghana on Friday due to a heart issue after recovering from coronavirus.
Aubameyang tested negative this week and trained on Thursday, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) "did not want to take any risks" after the 32-year-old, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, were shown to have "cardiac lesions".
Gabonese officials will now continue to check Aubameyang's health over the next few days, but it is unclear at this stage whether he will be able to play in Gabon's final group game against Morocco on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.
Arsenal are understood to be satisfied that Aubameyang's condition is not serious.
Trending
- Transfer Centre: Arthur, Van de Beek, Carlos latest
- Papers: PSG make further bid to keep Mbappe
- Spurs angry at Arsenal's NLD postponement request | Final decision Saturday
- Djokovic debacle: Key questions & what happens next?
- Nev: PL should force teams to play | Carra: Clubs taking advantage
- PL predictions: Chelsea to halt Man City's charge to the title?
- Transfer Talk: You get the lot with Vlahovic
- Premier League Darts to undergo radical change in 2022
- Analysis: Revolving transfer door at Spurs?
- Djokovic appeal scheduled for 10:30pm UK time on Saturday
They have also been in touch with the player, who is feeling okay and has trained for the last two days.
Aubameyang is yet to appear for Gabon at this year's AFCON.
'Gabon in touch with Arsenal over Auba'
Sky Sports News' AFCON reporter Usher Komigusha from the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon:
"Gabon fans are worried about the future of their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
"Gabon coach Patrice Neveu says they'll continue to do tests on him and monitor his situation.
"A member of the Gabon team management also said they're in touch with Arsenal to check his progress as the days go by.
"It's unclear whether he will be available for their last group game against Morocco."
Ghana held to 1-1 draw by Gabon as match ends in brawl
Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations campaign is in peril after the four-time champions conceded a late equaliser against Gabon to draw their Group C match 1-1.
Ghana's captain Andre Ayew blasted home a superb left-foot shot for an 18th-minute lead but Jim Allevinah levelled with two minutes left to rescue a draw for Gabon.
A feisty encounter ended in scuffles and a red card for Ghana's Benjamin Tetteh for his part in the post-match brawl.
The draw leaves Ghana with one point from two Group C matches and in danger of elimination if they do not win their last game against Comoros on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Gabon are second in the group on four points and need just a point from their final match against table-toppers Morocco on Tuesday to qualify for the last 16.
Sky Sports to show AFCON live
The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.
The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.