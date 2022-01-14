Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Unclear whether Arsenal striker will play in Gabon's final AFCON group game

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of Gabon's team to face Ghana due to a minor heart condition; striker has recovered from coronavirus and trained this week; Arsenal satisfied his condition is not serious; club are in touch with forward who is feeling okay

Friday 14 January 2022 23:48, UK

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (PA)
Image: Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet to play for his country Gabon at this year's AFCON

Gabonese officials are unclear whether captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will play in their final Africa Cup of Nations group game on Tuesday following the striker's minor heart condition.

The Arsenal forward was left out of Gabon's team to face Ghana on Friday due to a heart issue after recovering from coronavirus.

Aubameyang tested negative this week and trained on Thursday, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) "did not want to take any risks" after the 32-year-old, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, were shown to have "cardiac lesions".

Gabonese officials will now continue to check Aubameyang's health over the next few days, but it is unclear at this stage whether he will be able to play in Gabon's final group game against Morocco on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal are understood to be satisfied that Aubameyang's condition is not serious.

Trending

They have also been in touch with the player, who is feeling okay and has trained for the last two days.

Aubameyang is yet to appear for Gabon at this year's AFCON.

Also See:

'Gabon in touch with Arsenal over Auba'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Reporter Usher Komigusha gives an update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's health from outside the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon

Sky Sports News' AFCON reporter Usher Komigusha from the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon:

"Gabon fans are worried about the future of their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"Gabon coach Patrice Neveu says they'll continue to do tests on him and monitor his situation.

"A member of the Gabon team management also said they're in touch with Arsenal to check his progress as the days go by.

"It's unclear whether he will be available for their last group game against Morocco."

Ghana held to 1-1 draw by Gabon as match ends in brawl

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Benjamin Tetteh was given a red card for throwing a punch as tensions boiled over between Gabon and Ghana after full-time in their 1-1 draw

Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations campaign is in peril after the four-time champions conceded a late equaliser against Gabon to draw their Group C match 1-1.

Ghana's captain Andre Ayew blasted home a superb left-foot shot for an 18th-minute lead but Jim Allevinah levelled with two minutes left to rescue a draw for Gabon.

A feisty encounter ended in scuffles and a red card for Ghana's Benjamin Tetteh for his part in the post-match brawl.

The draw leaves Ghana with one point from two Group C matches and in danger of elimination if they do not win their last game against Comoros on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gabon are second in the group on four points and need just a point from their final match against table-toppers Morocco on Tuesday to qualify for the last 16.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Africa Cup of Nations Group C match between Gabon and Ghana

Sky Sports to show AFCON live

The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema