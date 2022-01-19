Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr offer to sign Arsenal striker on loan until end of season

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have offered to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan until the end of the season.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month Arsenal would consider offers this month for their former skipper, who was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in December after a disciplinary breach.

Reports have suggested Al Nassr's loan offer includes an obligation to buy.

The 32-year-old has 18 months left on his contract and an exit in this transfer window would represent a saving of around £25m in wages for the rest of his contract.

Aubameyang has recently returned to London from the Africa Cup of Nations for medical examinations after being diagnosed with heart lesions following a positive test for Covid-19. The Gabon international did not feature in either of the team's first two group games at the tournament.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in London for examinations after the Gabon striker left the AFCON tournament early due to a medical issue

Asked about Aubameyang's situation, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said at a news conference on Wednesday: "He's in London and now he's going through some examinations because we haven't had any clarity from the Gabon national team about the reasons why he came back.

"Obviously it's our obligation to make sure that medically he is safe and in good condition. Historically, with everything we've done with the player, he has never had that issue."

Aubameyang has not featured for Arteta's side since the club's 2-1 defeat to Everton in the Premier League on December 6.

He has made 15 appearances across all competitions this season and scored four league goals.

Arsenal want to sign Arthur on loan

Arsenal want to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan, with the Brazilian's agent in London on Wednesday for talks with the Gunners.

Image: Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo is an Arsenal target

The Italian side want an option or obligation to buy in the summer included in the deal.

Juve also want to line up a replacement before allowing the 25-year-old to leave.

Arthur moved to Juventus 18 months ago from Barcelona as part of a swap deal with Miralem Pjanic.

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Arsenal game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Arsenal latest? Bookmark our Arsenal news page, check out Arsenal's fixtures and Arsenal's latest results, watch Arsenal goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Arsenal games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Arsenal as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.