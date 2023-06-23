Arsenal ready to make third Declan Rice bid | Gunners eye Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are ready to make a third bid for Declan Rice - and then carry on spending with a move for Romeo Lavia.

Aaron Ramsey has been a serial winner throughout his career - and he believes Mikel Arteta will help Arsenal win trophies again.

Eddie Nketiah is said to be concerned about his Arsenal future - with Kai Havertz on the verge of completing a transfer from Chelsea.

Kalvin Phillips has emerged as a surprise target for Bayern Munich, which could further open the door to Declan Rice moving to Manchester City.

DAILY MAIL

West Ham believe Arsenal's third offer for their captain Declan Rice is imminent amid hope the transfer saga is reaching its conclusion.

Daniel Farke has emerged as the leading candidate to take over at Leeds United following a meeting on Friday.

Newcastle have joined Marseille in the pursuit of Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, with Manchester City and AC Milan also holding previous interest.

THE TIMES

Crystal Palace are considering trying to reappoint Roy Hodgson as their manager after deciding against Brendan Rodgers before he took charge of Celtic.

THE SUN

Man City are eyeing up a move for Josko Gvardiol if Aymeric Laporte leaves this summer, according to reports.

Tottenham performance director Gretar Steinsson is set to leave the club just under a year after being appointed.

Marco Silva's head will not be turned by a megabucks offer to manage in Saudi Arabia.

Jonathan David wants to move to the Premier League this summer, according to reports.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on young MLS goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic,

THE TELEGRAPH

Tottenham are watching Gleison Bremer's situation at Juventus as they assess centre-back targets to bolster Ange Postecoglou's backline this summer.

Manchester United are not waiting for the ownership situation to be resolved before making a decision on the future of Mason Greenwood.

A lawsuit representing 169 former professional players accused rugby union authorities in the High Court on Friday of an "abject failure" in the sport's management of concussion protocols.

DAILY STAR

Jack Grealish may have inadvertently let slip about Declan Rice's transfer destination after he liked a funny video about West Ham and Manchester City on social media.

Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus is thought to earn a good chunk more than the average Women's Super League Footballer - despite just walking around in a dinosaur costume.

DAILY EXPRESS

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams 'absolutely loves' being at Elland Road but could still end up leaving for a Premier League club this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have agreed a fee with Melbourne City to sign Australian star Marco Tilio as Brendan Rodgers ramped up his Parkhead recruitment drive.

Aziz Behich and Arnaud Djoum could quit Dundee United this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Queens Park have confirmed the signing of Bayern Munich starlet and former Celtic youngster Barry Hepburn on loan.