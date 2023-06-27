Declan Rice: Manchester City's £90m bid for midfielder rejected by West Ham

West Ham have rejected Manchester City’s £90m bid for Declan Rice.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday night the Premier League champions had offered £80m up front plus £10m in add-ons for the England midfielder but the bid is short of West Ham's valuation.

Arsenal are still pushing to sign Rice and the Hammers are expecting them to come in with a third bid after having two offers rejected.

The Rice bids rejected so far... Arsenal's first offer - June 15: £80m plus add-ons

Arsenal's second offer - June 20: £90m (£75m plus £15m in add-ons)

Man City's first offer - June 26: £90m (£80m plus £10m in add-ons)

Arsenal had a club-record £90m bid - comprising a £75m fee and £15m in add-ons - turned down by their London rivals earlier this month after their opening offer thought to be worth £80m plus add-ons was also rejected.

West Ham's valuation of Rice remains £120m but it is understood the club would accept £100m plus a player.

Rice will leave West Ham in the close season after the midfielder captained the club to their first European trophy in 58 years.

Hammers chairman David Sullivan said a gentleman's agreement means Rice can leave despite a year remaining on his contract with the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As speculation mounts over Declan Rice's future we take a look at his best Premier League moments for West Ham

Rice joined West Ham's academy from Chelsea as a teenager and has been ever-present since his breakthrough season in 2017-18. He took over the captaincy after Mark Noble's retirement last year.

The 24-year-old played 50 games in all competitions this season as West Ham finished 14th in the Premier League before clinching the Europa Conference League in Prague.

Rice has played more than 200 games for West Ham and also earned 41 caps for England since his international debut in 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stuart Pearce believes Rice would find it difficult to turn down Manchester City were the Premier League champions to try to sign him this summer

Manchester United have an interest in Rice and there have been discussions internally about how possible it would be to sanction a deal.

Due to Financial Fair Play rules, it is unlikely United could spend a huge portion of their budget on one player - especially as they have other areas they want to strengthen.

West Ham have agreed to let Rice go this summer but want a deal worth £120m if they are to sanction their captain's departure.

City's interest increases the likelihood of a bidding war between themselves and Arsenal, and the possibility of West Ham's asking price being matched.

Analysis: Rice alongside Rodri would give Man City even more midfield control

Image: Rice's ball-carrying ability is a major strength

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

Rodri started 52 games for Manchester City last season, capping a brilliant campaign for both himself and his team with the Champions League match-winning goal. He has only just turned 26 years old and the Premier League's top defensive midfielder and Pep Guardiola favourite is set to be a mainstay of the Man City team for seasons to come.

So why are the treble-winners so eager to bring in West Ham's Declan Rice? The answer is that rather than being an alternative, back-up or replacement for Rodri, Rice has the attributes to be an ideal foil for the Spaniard. Kalvin Phillips has struggled badly for game time since joining Man City but his England team-mate appears to have a ready-made role in Guardiola's XI.

During the past season, we saw Rico Lewis, Kyle Walker and most recently John Stones step into midfield from out-of-possession defensive positions to play beside Rodri. It was a tactical ploy by Guardiola which paid off handsomely, giving Man City an extra man in that key area of the pitch. Its success was reflected by the fact teams throughout the league were trying to replicate it by the end of the season.

Image: Rice was key on and off the ball on the left of West Ham's midfield

Rice - top for recoveries, interceptions and distance carrying the ball in the Premier League last season - could take on the role with authority. He would be a first-class defensive midfield partner for Rodri, able to break up play but also deliver from deep on the ball. There is then Rice's history as a centre-back and the flexibility he could offer Guardiola by dropping into the backline.

It would be an exciting switch for Rice and Man City - and an ominous one for their rivals. With Mateo Kovacic a £30m replacement for the outgoing captain Ilkay Gundogan, a Rice-Rodri combination could just take the Man City engine room up a level again next season.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.