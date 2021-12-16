Vitaliy Mykolenko: Everton interested in Dynamo Kiev defender ahead of January transfer window

Everton are interested in £20m-rated Dynamo Kiev defender Vitaliy Mykolenko ahead of the January transfer window.

Mykolenko, 22, has been capped 21 times by Ukraine and predominately plays at left-back, a position which has caused Rafa Benitez trouble in the last couple of weeks with Lucas Digne absent from his plans.

He has been with Dynamo for the entirety of his career until now, scoring seven goals in a total of 132 appearances including a number of outings in European competition.

Mykolenko had also been linked with a move to Jose Mourinho's Roma in the Ukraine press, with a bid of £15m from the Serie A club being rumoured.

Everton would spread the fee across the length of Mykolenko's initial contract.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everton manager Rafael Benitez has told left-back Lucas Digne he must put the team ahead of himself

The Premier League club has also been tabbed by Dynamo's manager Mircea Lucescu as Mykolenko's potential destination.

Lucescu is quoted as saying: "Mykolenko is going to Everton. He will be the first big transfer out of Dynamo since (Andriy) Yarmolenko.

"He's a young player and he should be an example to others. It's very important to allow players to fulfil their potential and give them chances to fulfil them."

Follow every Everton game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Everton latest? Bookmark our Everton news page, check out Everton's fixtures and Everton's latest results, watch Everton goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Everton games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Everton as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.