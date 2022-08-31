Transfer news: Everton close in on Man Utd's James Garner as Frank Lampard calls Anthony Gordon 'too important' to sell

Everton are closing in on the signing of Manchester United midfielder James Garner, as Frank Lampard says Anthony Gordon is "too important" to sell before Thursday's transfer deadline.

A deal for 21-year-old Garner, who spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, is progressing well and should be finalised before Thursday's 11pm deadline.

It is believed he would cost around £15m.

Garner joined the Man Utd academy at U8 level before progressing through the ranks. He made his first team debut in February 2019 at the age of 17, coming on as a substitute against Crystal Palace.

He was sent on loan to Watford in September 2020, but was recalled in January 2021 after falling out of favour with new coach Xisco Munoz. He spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Garner re-joined Forest on a season-long loan for the 2021/22 campaign, helping the club back into the Premier League after winning the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

The midfielder has also represented England at youth level, making his U21 debut in September 2021.

No prospect of Gordon leaving

Gordon won't be leaving Everton this summer despite strong interest from Chelsea.

Sky Sports News has been told there has not been a point where the club have considered the possibility of him being sold.

The Everton hierarchy have been resolute in their determination to keep the talented 21-year-old at Goodison Park, despite two strong bids from Chelsea, which were both flatly rejected.

After a 1-1 draw with Leeds on Tuesday, manager Lampard said: "Anthony is too important of a player. He showed his worth in the last two games, so what good would it do us to do anything with Anthony?

"On the bigger picture from that, he's our player who we've developed and there's an affiliation with him and the fans and vice versa. We're trying to do something here and we know it's a process and can take some time.

"It's very clear from last year to where we want to get to is a process. Can we trust in that and build around the good players we have? Can we add to that? That's where I'm coming from.

"Clearly with the interest there's been in Anthony, he's a top player and that's why we're so keen to keep him."

Lampard told the Everton board that he didn't want Gordon to leave as early as June when there was interest from Spurs and Newcastle.

Gordon has scored two in two for Everton and has shown once again his importance to the side, especially with the club's threadbare striker situation.

Everton are also confident of adding another striker to their squad before Thursday's deadline, as well as the return of Idrissa Gueye from PSG.

