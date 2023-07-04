Harry Kane: Bayern Munich not giving up on trying to sign Tottenham striker - Sky in Germany

Bayern Munich are not giving up on trying to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, according to Sky in Germany.

Our colleagues in Europe are reporting that Bayern board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is leading the pursuit of the 29-year-old, who has entered the final year of his Spurs contract.

Bayern are said to be trying to decipher Tottenham's willingness to sell Kane this summer or not, and the German champions want to make another offer.

Tottenham insist Kane is not for sale and the club would not welcome any bids for the England captain.

The club also insist they have not received an initial bid for Kane despite reports in Europe that one was made.

Sky in Germany are also reporting that Bayern believe Kane wants to join them over any other club if he is allowed to leave this summer.

Bayern are interested in signing Kane on a free transfer when his contract at Spurs expires in 2024.

Kane broke Tottenham's all-time goalscoring record in February with the winner against Manchester City.

Image: Kane is Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances

It saw Kane move beyond Jimmy Greaves' tally of 266 goals for Spurs, which had stood since 1970.

The next target in Kane's sights is Alan Shearer's record Premier League haul of 260 goals.

After a fine individual campaign in which he scored 30 goals, despite the north London club finishing eighth and having three head coaches, the forward is now only 48 away from passing Shearer's tally.

Why Bayern interest in Kane is different this time

Image: Could Spurs chairman Daniel Levy (left) cash in on Kane this summer in a move to Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich?

European football expert Andy Brassell on The Transfer Show:

"Something has really changed between Bayern Munich and Harry Kane. What's changed is that he's expressed an openness to the move.

"This isn't a new interest, Bayern have been interested in a long time, but this is the first time they have had some encouragement back. If you combine that with the fact Kane's got a year left on his contract, it means Spurs have got a decision to make.

"Spurs are going to have to do an extraordinary amount to convince Kane that they are going to consistently qualify for the Champions League in order to get him to sign a new contract. Given Kane's age, this next contract is going to be his last big one while he's in his prime. It's not about the money, it's about the legacy.

"The opportunity to consistently have a go at the Champions League is what has made his nose perk up at Bayern's interest, I suspect."

'Kane exit makes sense for Spurs and Levy'

Image: Spurs chairman Daniel Levy (left) will be hoping to keep Kane at the club this summer

Jeremy Wilson, the Daily Telegraph's chief sports reporter, told Back Pages Tonight on Sky Sports News:

"I think this is completely different to 2021 when Kane had been persuaded a few years earlier to sign a six-year deal and it basically put all of the cards in Daniel Levy's pocket at that point because he still had three years remaining on his contract so Levy could resist that interest from Manchester City.

"This time there's only one year left and we know that when it comes down to it, Daniel Levy will always make the decision that's financially prudent for Tottenham. I just can't imagine him wanting Kane to run his contract down into next year.

"So although it might be a drawn out affair and lots of messages via the media and via agents in terms of the negotiation that will publicly play out, I'm sure Tottenham will be trying to get that figure closer to £100m. But I just think the reality of the contract situation means that it will be different this time."

Image: New Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has a big task on his hands at Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou officially started his new role as Tottenham head coach on Saturday, but he's been working hard behind the scenes for nearly a month already.

Since the announcement of his appointment was made on June 6, the Australian has been planning thoroughly for what appears to be a huge job at Spurs, who face the reality of no European football for the first time since 2010.

Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge analyses the key tasks ahead of Postecoglou's first season in north London.

