Harry Kane: Bayern Munich want Tottenham striker but verbal £60m offer rejected

Bayern Munich want to sign Harry Kane, and have had a verbal offer of £60m plus add-ons rejected by Tottenham, according to Sky in Germany.

Tottenham have told Sky Sports News that no official bid has been made for Kane, and the club's stance is that any bid will be rejected.

Tottenham do not want to sell Kane - who has one year remaining on his contract - but Bayern and manager Thomas Tuchel appear to be ready to test the club's resolve.

Kane broke Tottenham's all-time goalscoring record in February with the winner against Manchester City.

It saw Kane move beyond Jimmy Greaves' tally of 266 goals for Spurs, which had stood since 1970.

The next target in Kane's sights is Alan Shearer's record Premier League haul of 260 goals.

After a fine individual campaign in which he scored 30 goals, despite the north London club finishing eighth and having three head coaches, the forward is now only 48 away from passing Shearer's tally.

'A significant development over Kane's future'

Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge:

"One source had told me that offer [from Bayern] did go in, but Tottenham say no official bid has gone in, and their position remains the same: Kane is not for sale.

"Of course, bids can be done in various ways; official, written, phone conversations, verbal. It's difficult to prove one way or the other unless you are in the room. But the facts are that Bayern Munich would very much like Harry Kane.

"Things have certainly moved on from the earlier part of the window where we were reporting Manchester United were interested. Today is a significant development because we do know Bayern Munich are very interested in Harry Kane.

"Tottenham are not prepared to entertain any offers and, as far as Daniel Levy is concerned, Kane will be a Spurs player next season."

Spurs set sights on further signings after Vicario deal

A new centre-back and an attacking midfielder are the next priorities for Tottenham after completing the signing of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba andWolfsburg's Micky van de Ven are of the centre-backs they are interested in.

Sky Sports News has already reported that Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo is also on the target list.

Tottenham want to sign at least one centre-back and how many they do will depend on outgoings.

Davinson Sanchez's future is particularly uncertain and Clement Lenglet - who featured prevalently last season - has already returned to Barcelona from a loan.

Tapsoba - a Burkina Faso international - made more than 40 appearances for Leverkusen last season, including five in the Champions League.

Netherlands U21 international Van der Ven played 33 times for Wolfsburg last season and is left-footed - an uncommon asset.

Adarabioyo wants to leave Fulham and can play both right and left centre-back.

With the transfer window officially open, Sky Sports looks at 50 players who could move during the summer...

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.