Transfer window: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham among 50 players who could move in the summer

With the transfer window officially opening this week, Sky Sports looks at 50 players who could move during the summer...

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

With only one Premier League goal and three in all competitions last season, it is fair to say Aubameyang's spell at Chelsea has not gone as planned. He has been told he not part of the club's future plans and is of interest to Barcelona over a return. However, four Saudi Arabian clubs are also very keen and the amount of money being offered may be too good to turn down.

Folarin Balogun

Under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2025, Balogun may be the answer to the Gunners' quest for an out-and-out centre-forward. Fresh from scoring 21 goals on loan at Reims in Ligue 1, the challenge now is whether Mikel Arteta can integrate the talented 21-year-old into his title-chasing squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Reims striker Folarin Balogun says he expects to talk to parent club Arsenal about his future at the club this summer.

Harvey Barnes

The winger is one of Leicester's best assets and, after relegation, the club will listen to offers for him. He has been admired by many Premier League clubs for some time and will have no shortage of interest from those looking for a new left winger.

Ona Batlle

The Manchester United wing-back has had a stellar season, and also finds herself out of contract this summer. Barcelona are said to be interested and it is thought she will move back to her native Spain, leaving Marc Skinner the unenviable task of sourcing a replacement.

Jude Bellingham

The England international is Real Madrid bound with his stellar breakthrough spell at Borussia Dortmund nearing an end. The 14-time European champions have agreed a deal in principle to bring Bellingham to the Bernabeu, all-but ending Liverpool's and a host of other clubs' chances of securing his services.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Jude Bellingham set for Real Madrid, check out some of his most iconic celebrations during his time in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

Moises Caicedo

Brighton's midfield maestro is one of the most sought-after players in the summer transfer window. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all credited with interest in signing the Ecuador international, who is expected to follow Alexis Mac Allister out of the Brighton exit door.

Joao Cancelo

The full-back's loan to Bayern Munich did not work out and he is headed back to Manchester City for now, where he is also not part of the plans. With Arsenal interested, could he be the latest to switch the Eithad for the Emirates?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look at the attacking fullback Joao Cancelo's Premier League goals and assists from his time at Manchester City.

Philippe Coutinho

The third most-expensive player in football history is a shadow of the figure he was when Barcelona broke the bank to sign him from Liverpool in 2018. Seemingly surplus to requirements at Aston Villa now too, the 31-year-old's career appears at a crossroads.

Alphonso Davies

Sky Sports News reported in May that the Bayern Munich left-back was one of three players Real Madrid are seeking to sign this summer along with Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. It will be interesting to see if that progresses but he has been fundamental to Bayern.

David De Gea

De Gea is just over a fortnight away from becoming a free agent, with his current deal set to expire on June 30. Manchester United have an option to extend the deal by one year and are also in talks over a longer extension, but with the club interested in a move for Brentford's David Raya, De Gea's future could go in any direction.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth provides the latest on the transfer news surrounding Manchester United, including updates on Dean Henderson, Mason Mount and David De Gea

Moussa Diaby

Four fine seasons in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen has brought Diaby to the attention of Europe's top clubs. The 23-year-old has been linked with a raft of top Premier League clubs over the last few windows, including Arsenal and Newcastle, who can now offer Champions League to prospective recruits.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Arsenal showing interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby, take a look at his best Bundesliga goals and assists!

Mary Earps

Manchester United have reportedly triggered the extension of goalkeeper Earps, but there has been plenty of interest in the WSL Golden Glove winner. While her attentions will be on the Women's World Cup for the next few months, a move could be on the cards for the England No 1.

Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian forward is leaving Liverpool following the expiration of his contract next month - but where will Firmino be heading? Real Madrid appear to be the biggest admirers but - with Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe on their radars - the Spanish champions may have other priorities.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following the news that Roberto Firmino will be leaving Liverpool in the summer, we take a look at the Brazilian's Premier League goals

Grace Fisk

Another out of contract player, this time at West Ham. Defender Fisk was one of the Hammers' standout players last season - she made the most clearances in the entire WSL (90) - and is attracting interest from other English clubs, as well as those abroad.

Kyogo Furuhashi

Kyogo spearheaded a vintage 2022/23 season for Celtic, scoring 27 league goals as Celtic sealed a domestic treble, and scooping personal acclaim in the form of the PFA Scotland and SFWA Player of the Year awards. Celtic success brings attention. With manager Ange Postecoglou snapped up by Tottenham, naturally he has been linked with joining his former boss in N17.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi insists he is not thinking further than the next game after his double saw them beat Rangers to retain the Scottish League Cup

Ilkay Gundogan

Despite being instrumental in Manchester City's treble glory, the Germany star's contract is coming to an end. Talks have been ongoing over an extension but there is also interest from Arsenal and Barcelona in taking him on a free transfer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom has the latest news on the future of Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan following their treble-winning victory over Inter Milan

Jack Harrison

Premier League clubs are circling Elland Road following Leeds United's relegation to the Championship. Harrison would likely be top of the list of interesting prospects. He almost joined Leicester in January and Tottenham were keen on him during 2022.

Reo Hatate

Hatate was one of the standout Scottish Premiership players at Celtic last season, with nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions. With Ange Postecoglou having already departed Parkhead and countryman Kyogo Furuhashi rumoured to be following him, is this Reo's chance to ponder pastures new?

Harry Kane

After a season which saw Kane score 30 Premier League goals but Tottenham struggle, his future is again in focus. Man Utd, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all in need of a striker and keen on Kane, but a United move is increasingly unlikely. Tottenham do not want to sell him - especially not to a Premier League rival.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Kane broke Duncan Ferguson's record from the 1997/98 season for the most headed goals in one Premier League season, scoring his tenth against Crystal Palace

N'Golo Kante

The Chelsea midfielder is out of contract this summer and in line for a bumper payday in Saudi Arabia, with a move to Al Ittihad nearing completion. The 32-year-old France World Cup winner would link up with compatriot Karim Benzema at the Saudi champions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sun's Charlie Wyatt reflects on the enormous contract offered to Chelsea's N'Golo Kanté as he prepares to play his football in Saudi Arabia

Kerolin

The Brazil forward has rocketed to the top of the scoring charts in the NWSL and is catching the eye in Europe. Currently signed to North Carolina Courage, Kerolin is reportedly attracting interest from Chelsea and Manchester United - but a contract until 2025 means a hefty transfer fee would be needed to lure her to the WSL.

Mateo Kovacic

After five seasons in west London, Kovacic's time at Chelsea appears to be coming to an end, with the player hinting as much on international duty. Manchester City have held initial talks with Chelsea about signing him but no formal offer has been made yet.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With the transfer window officially opening in two weeks, get the latest on potential moves for Folarin Balogun, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and more

Hannah Hampton

Another England goalkeeper, another player out of contract this summer. Hampton has had a turbulent season, but showed her best form since the turn of the year. Don't be surprised if one of the WSL's big guns come in for the Aston Villa stopper.

Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have made initial contacts over the potential signing of the promising Atalanta striker, and are also keeping an eye on Randal Kolo Muani, with a move for Kane increasingly unlikely.

Romeo Lavia

Southampton's relegation from the Premier League is likely to lead to a series of departures and midfielder Lavia will have plenty of interest from top-tier sides after impressing during a difficult campaign for the Saints.

Hugo Lloris

Tottenham captain Lloris still has a year to run on his contract but has spoken about the "end of an era" and his desire for a new challenge since the end of a frustrating season for the north London side. Former club Nice are among those keen to sign him.

James Maddison

Newcastle are currently leading Tottenham in the race to sign Leicester's Maddison, following the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League. The England international has a year left on his Leicester deal but looks certain to make a switch this summer and stay in the top flight.

Harry Maguire

Has Maguire's time at Old Trafford come to an end? The club captain found first-team opportunities hard to come by under Erik ten Hag last season, and the manager admitted the England skipper has a decision to make. Tottenham have been linked with giving him an exit route.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Soccer Special, Paul Merson admits it would be hard for Harry Maguire to leave one of the biggest clubs in the world in Manchester United but for the sake of his career he might need to

Sadio Mane

According to Sky Germany, Mane could also leave Bayern Munich after just one season - his loss to Liverpool clearly impacting them this term. A return to the Premier League has been described as Mane's most realistic option given the financials involved.

Anthony Martial

Reports suggest France forward Martial could be among the players Ten Hag is willing to move on from Man Utd after his first season in charge. The 27-year-old struggled throughout the campaign with injuries, making just 17 starts across all competitions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says the team is stronger when the French striker Anthony Martial is fit and playing

Joel Matip

With just one year left on his Liverpool contract and Ibrahima Konate appearing to be Jurgen Klopp's favoured selection alongside Virgil van Dijk at the centre of Liverpool's defence, it could be decision time for Matip. Liverpool's incoming transfer business could dictate where the 31-year-old is playing next season.

Kylian Mbappe

With Lionel Messi gone and Neymar's future in doubt, could Paris St-Germain possibly lose all three star forwards this summer? Real Madrid's pursuit of Mbappe has been years in the making and with Karim Benzema heading to Saudi Arabia, they need a striker…

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player French Football expert Jonathan Johnson explains the impact of Kylian Mbappe's announcement that he won't extend his contract at PSG by one year next summer and how it will affect the club going forward

Katie McCabe

Chelsea made a bid for the tough-tackling Arsenal midfielder in January - could there be a return this summer? The Gunners are unlikely to let McCabe go to close rival, but Emma Hayes' Blues will be waiting should she want a move.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Katie McCabe's curler for Arsenal against Manchester City has been awarded WSL goal of the season

Lionel Messi

Messi's future is settled - and it will be in Miami rather than Barcelona or Saudi Arabia. Argentina's World Cup hero is heading to the MLS in a move which will shine a spotlight on Inter Miami and the game Stateside.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lionel Messi is set to join Inter Miami in a deal with a similar structure to the one that brought David Beckham to the MLS

Mason Mount

Chelsea academy graduate Mount had at one point looked set for a long career with the Blues but contract negotiations have proved difficult and now Manchester United are advancing on a deal to sign him. A bid is expected soon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With rumours linking Mason Mount with a move away from Chelsea this summer, we take a look back at some of his best goals and assists in the Premier League

Neymar

Manchester United have been approached by intermediaries about signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Ten Hag's side are one of a number of clubs who have been contacted about Neymar's potential availability - but he is not currently a United target.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player French football expert Julien Laurens provides the latest update from Paris and all of the 'drama' going on with PSG and Neymar

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool have confirmed Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave when his contract expires in the summer. Injuries have plagued the midfielder who turns 30 in August. It's hard to imagine that at least one Premier League club won't look to take a punt on a player who was once an England regular.

Joao Palhinha

The Fulham defensive-midfielder had an outstanding season under the tutelage of Marco Silva and has therefore emerged among the top players in his position. Rumours of clubs wanting a £60m deal for him have surfaced but for the moment he remains a Fulham player.

Anna Patten

Defender Patten has been on loan with Carla Ward's Aston Villa from Arsenal for the last 18 months, and the club are now keen on signing her on a permanent basis. However, expect there to be interest from other WSL clubs too.

Kalvin Phillips

A big-money signing for Manchester City last summer, but the midfielder has barely been spotted on the pitch since. Pep Guardiola has brought players through in their second seasons before after their initial struggles but City have some decisions to make after winning the treble. Biggest of all, how do they do it again?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips insists his lack of game time has been tough for him this season

Christian Pulisic

The USA international is another who has been told he can leave Chelsea this summer, with speculation surrounding a potential move to Juventus. Chelsea need to offload, and with Pulisic one of many earning huge wages, he is high on the list of players to be sacrificed having only started eight Premier League games last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Christian Pulisic talks of how tough a season it's been for him personally and concedes that the last couple of years haven't gone to plan

David Raya

Tottenham are currently leading the chase for the highly-sought after Raya, who wants to leave Brentford for a bigger club. Man Utd are also keeping across developments but neither club want to pay the £40m asking price. Chelsea have him on their list while Arsenal have wanted him in the past. The Bees intend to stick to their valuation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out some of David Raya's best saves in the Premier League for Brentford. The Bees' Spanish goalkeeper Raya has been linked with moves away from the west London club

Declan Rice

West Ham boss David Moyes admitted in May there was a "good chance" Rice would leave the club this summer, so the only question appears to be his destination. Arsenal are thought to be the frontrunners but face competition from Bayern Munich.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As speculation mounts over Declan Rice's future we take a look at his best Premier League moments for West Ham

Alessia Russo

The England striker has a busy summer ahead. Not only will she be leading the line for the Lionesses at the Women's World Cup, she is also a free agent when her contract with Man Utd expires at the end of June. She was subject to a world-record bid from Arsenal in January, while United are hopeful new terms can be agreed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kelly Smith discusses how crucial she feels Alessia Russo is to Manchester United's success on the pitch

Emile Smith Rowe

If he doesn't make it off the bench when Arsenal are out of ideas, short of players and 1-0 down at Nottingham Forest, is that a sign Smith Rowe does not have a future at the Gunners? He has been linked with West Ham in among all the Declan Rice noise.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back at Emile Smith Rowe's Premier League goal for Arsenal from the 2021/22 season

Kieran Tierney

The ex-Celtic left-back is another one who has not played much at Arsenal this season and is linked with a move. Newcastle are reportedly interested but the Gunners are likely to play hardball with their valuation - Tierney is contracted until 2026 and a useful asset from the bench.

Manuel Ugarte

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder has become highly sought-after and has been a target for Chelsea, but they have decided not to pursue a deal with Paris Saint-Germain offering much more to both club and player.

James Ward-Prowse

The Southampton captain will almost certainly want to continue playing in the Premier League after they were relegated. He is on the list of a number of clubs looking for attacking midfielders but, being slightly older than other targets, there may need to be some movement elsewhere first.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Ward-Prowse is now just one free-kick away from equalling the Premier League record held by former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham after he bagged another one against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Granit Xhaka

Bayer Leverkusen remain very interested in signing Xhaka despite his resurgence at Arsenal, becoming fundamental to Mikel Arteta's team last season. If the Gunners are successful in signing Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo, it may mean Xhaka does indeed move on.

Wilfried Zaha

Zaha's contract is finally up at Crystal Palace and he has interest from a host of teams including those in Saudi Arabia, and Paris Saint-Germain in France.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Wilfried Zaha's contract at Crystal Palace approaches the end, Eagles boss Roy Hodgson insists it's up to Zaha to decide but believes he and chairman Steve Parish will make the right decision

Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech was on the verge of a move to PSG in January but it broke down over paperwork and he stayed at Chelsea. Ajax are again interested this time and he is high on the list of many that Chelsea want to move on.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol breaks down exactly what went wrong with Hakim Ziyech's transfer that saw the winger's loan from Chelsea to Paris Saint-Germain collapse on transfer deadline day

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.