Summer transfer window 2023: When does it open and close? Dates, Deadline Day, how to follow with Sky Sports

The summer transfer window is set to be a busy and newsworthy one. From key dates to how to follow with Sky Sports, here's what you need to know...

When does the window open?

The summer transfer window opens on Wednesday June 14 for all clubs in England and Scotland.

Despite the domestic window opening on June 14, clubs will not able to sign players based overseas until the international window opens on Saturday July 1.

When does the window close?

The summer transfer window will close in England at 11pm on Friday September 1. Europe's top five leagues will also close their transfer window on the same date.

When does the January 2024 transfer window open?

The Premier League has announced that the January 2024 transfer window will open on Monday January 1 and close on Thursday February 1 at 11pm.

Who could be on the move?

Premier League clubs spent £1.9 billion during the last summer window - and similar figures could be hit this time around with some world-class talent potentially up for sale.

Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Mason Mount, just to name a few, are players that could potentially be on the move. And then there is Jude Bellingham, arguably the most exciting player in world football. He is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund for huge money but which club will end up his destination?

