Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2023 | Championship ins and outs

The transfer merry-go-round is back so who's on the move across the Championship this summer?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Championship ins and outs from the 2023 summer transfer window.

Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.

Fees include potential add-ons.

In

Out

Maxime Colin - Released

Harlee Dean - Released

Troy Deeney - Released

George Friend - Released

Jordan Graham - Released

Kevin Long - Released

In

Niall Ennis - Plymouth, free

Out

Daniel Ayala - Released

Dan Butterworth - Released

Bradley - Released

Ben Brereton Diaz - Released

In

Out

Jay Dasilva - Coventry, free

Nathan Baker - Released

Taylor Moore - Released

James Morton - Released

In

Out

In

Jay Dasilva - Bristol City, free

Out

Will Bapaga - Released

Tom Bilson - Released

Fankaty - Released

Julien Dacosta - Released

Todd Kane - Released

Sean Maguire - Released

Michael Rose - Released

Blaine Rowe - Released

Martyn Waghorn - Released

Tyler Walker - Released

In

Out

Matty Daly - Harrogate, free

Romoney Crichlow - Released

Danny Grant - Released

Florian Kamberi - Released

Josh Ruffels - Released

Ryan Schofield - Released

Tomas Vaclik - Released

In

Out

Billy Chadwick - Released

Callum Elder - Released

Tyler Smith - Released

In

Out

Joel Coleman - Released

Richard Keogh - Released

Matt Penney - Released

Kane Vincent-Young - Released

In

Out

In

Out

Youri Tielemans - Released

In

Out

Luke Daniels

Darnell Fisher

Grant Hall

Joe Lumley

In

Out

Mason Bennett - Released

Scot Malone - Released

In

Out

Sam Byram - Released

Kieran Dowell - Released

Josh Martin - Released

Michael McGovern - Released

Teemu Pukki - Released

Daniel Sinani - Released

In

Out

Niall Ennis - Blackburn, free

James Bolton - Released

Finley - Released

Conor Grant - Released

Luke Jephcott - Released

Ryan Law - Released

Danny Mayor - Released

Adam Parkes - Released

Brandon Pursall - Released

In

Out

Dana Amaral - Released

Aaron Bennett - Released

Lewis Coulton - Released

Harry Nevin - Released

Matthew Olosunde - Released

In

Taylor Richards - Brighton, undisclosed

Out

Conor Masterson - Gillingham, free

Ody Alfa - Released

Leon Balogun - Released

Charlie Owens - Released

Olamide Shodipo - Released

In

Out

Richard Wood - Doncaster, free

Wes Harding - Released

Robbie Hemfrey - Released

Mackenzie Warne - Released

In

Out

David Stockdale - York City, free

Dennis Adeniran - Released

Jaden Brown - Released

Sam Durrant - Released

Ryan Galvin - Released

Ben Heneghan - Released

Jack Hunt - Released

In

Out

In

Out

Sam Clucas - Released

Demeaco Duhaney - Released

Aden Flint - Released

Morgan Fox - Released

Phil Jagielka - Released

Douglas James-Taylor - Released

Tashan Oakley-Boothe - Released

Nick Powell - Released

In

Out

Harrison Bond - Released

Jacob Carney - Released

Cameron Jessup - Released

Ethan Kachosa - Released

Nathan Newall - Released

Owen Robinson - Released

Thomas Scott - Released

Harrison Sohna - Released

Carl Winchester - Released

In

Out

Joel Latibeaudiere - Released

Ryan Manning - Released

Kyle Naughton - Released

Andreas - Released

Tivonge - Released

Daniel Williams - Released

In

Out

In

Out

Kean Bryan - Released

Quevin Castro - Released

Jake Livermore - Released

Tom Rogic - Released