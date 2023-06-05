Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2023 | Championship ins and outs

Keep up to date with all the latest news with the Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports website and app, and on Sky Sports News, across the whole of the transfer window
Monday 5 June 2023 12:14, UK
The transfer merry-go-round is back so who's on the move across the Championship this summer?
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Championship ins and outs from the 2023 summer transfer window.
Fees include potential add-ons.
In
Out
Maxime Colin - Released
Harlee Dean - Released
Troy Deeney - Released
George Friend - Released
Jordan Graham - Released
Kevin Long - Released
In
Niall Ennis - Plymouth, free
Out
Daniel Ayala - Released
Dan Butterworth - Released
Bradley - Released
Ben Brereton Diaz - Released
In
Out
Jay Dasilva - Coventry, free
Nathan Baker - Released
Taylor Moore - Released
James Morton - Released
In
Out
In
Jay Dasilva - Bristol City, free
Out
Will Bapaga - Released
Tom Bilson - Released
Fankaty - Released
Julien Dacosta - Released
Todd Kane - Released
Sean Maguire - Released
Michael Rose - Released
Blaine Rowe - Released
Martyn Waghorn - Released
Tyler Walker - Released
In
Out
Matty Daly - Harrogate, free
Romoney Crichlow - Released
Danny Grant - Released
Florian Kamberi - Released
Josh Ruffels - Released
Ryan Schofield - Released
Tomas Vaclik - Released
In
Out
Billy Chadwick - Released
Callum Elder - Released
Tyler Smith - Released
In
Out
Joel Coleman - Released
Richard Keogh - Released
Matt Penney - Released
Kane Vincent-Young - Released
In
Out
In
Out
Youri Tielemans - Released
In
Out
Luke Daniels
Darnell Fisher
Grant Hall
Joe Lumley
In
Out
Mason Bennett - Released
Scot Malone - Released
In
Out
Sam Byram - Released
Kieran Dowell - Released
Josh Martin - Released
Michael McGovern - Released
Teemu Pukki - Released
Daniel Sinani - Released
In
Out
Niall Ennis - Blackburn, free
James Bolton - Released
Finley - Released
Conor Grant - Released
Luke Jephcott - Released
Ryan Law - Released
Danny Mayor - Released
Adam Parkes - Released
Brandon Pursall - Released
In
Out
Dana Amaral - Released
Aaron Bennett - Released
Lewis Coulton - Released
Harry Nevin - Released
Matthew Olosunde - Released
In
Taylor Richards - Brighton, undisclosed
Out
Conor Masterson - Gillingham, free
Ody Alfa - Released
Leon Balogun - Released
Charlie Owens - Released
Olamide Shodipo - Released
In
Out
Richard Wood - Doncaster, free
Wes Harding - Released
Robbie Hemfrey - Released
Mackenzie Warne - Released
In
Out
David Stockdale - York City, free
Dennis Adeniran - Released
Jaden Brown - Released
Sam Durrant - Released
Ryan Galvin - Released
Ben Heneghan - Released
Jack Hunt - Released
In
Out
In
Out
Sam Clucas - Released
Demeaco Duhaney - Released
Aden Flint - Released
Morgan Fox - Released
Phil Jagielka - Released
Douglas James-Taylor - Released
Tashan Oakley-Boothe - Released
Nick Powell - Released
In
Out
Harrison Bond - Released
Jacob Carney - Released
Cameron Jessup - Released
Ethan Kachosa - Released
Nathan Newall - Released
Owen Robinson - Released
Thomas Scott - Released
Harrison Sohna - Released
Carl Winchester - Released
In
Out
Joel Latibeaudiere - Released
Ryan Manning - Released
Kyle Naughton - Released
Andreas - Released
Tivonge - Released
Daniel Williams - Released
In
Out
In
Out
Kean Bryan - Released
Quevin Castro - Released
Jake Livermore - Released
Tom Rogic - Released