Newcastle sign Tino Livramento from Southampton for initial transfer fee of £32m

Newcastle have signed Tino Livramento from Southampton for an initial £32m.

The Magpies have tied down Livramento, who came through Chelsea's academy, until 2028.

The 20-year-old full-back was in the stands at St James' Park as Newcastle rounded off their pre-season preparations with a comfortable win against Villarreal on Sunday.

Livramento becomes Eddie Howe's third summer signing, following Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.

Southampton signed Livramento from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for £5m.

An ACL injury suffered in April 2022 prematurely ended what had been an impressive breakout season and consigned the England U21 international to more than a year out on the sidelines.

Livramento returned to action 392 days later against Brighton at the Amex - the same venue he picked up the injury - off the bench as one of two substitute appearances he made last season.

Newcastle will begin their 2023/24 Premier League season live on Sky Sports when they face Aston Villa at St James' Park in the 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday August 12.

Eddie Howe's side, who secured a fourth-placed finish last term, then travel to the Etihad Stadium to face champions Manchester City on August 19, before hosting Liverpool on August 26.

Other significant dates see Newcastle take on Nottingham Forest at St James' Park on Boxing Day, that fixture following an away game against newly-promoted Luton Town on December 23.

In their final three fixtures of the campaign, Newcastle travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on May 4, before hosting Brighton on May 11, then concluding the season away to Brentford on May 19.

