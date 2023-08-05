 Skip to content

Premier League pre-season friendlies - fixtures, dates 2023/24

Pre-season games involving Premier League clubs this summer will be spread across 14 countries, ranging from New York's MetLife Stadium to Rotherham's New York Stadium; Sky Sports provides a look at where your club is travelling ahead of the new campaign

Saturday 5 August 2023 19:39, UK

With the Premier League season now over, clubs have begun to announce their plans for pre-season. Here's what they've scheduled so far...

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

  • July 13: Bournemouth 4-0 Hibernian
  • July 16: Bournemouth 0-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv
  • July 25: Southampton 2-3 Bournemouth
  • July 29: Bournemouth 1-3 Atalanta
  • August 5: Bournemouth 2-0 Lorient

Brentford

Brighton

Burnley

  • July 22: Genk 2-0 Burnley
  • July 25: Benfica 0-2 Burnley
  • July 28: Real Betis 1-1 Burnley
  • August 5: Mainz 3-0 Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

  • July 11: Barnet 1-0 Crystal Palace
  • July 15: Crystal Palace 2-2 Brondby
  • July 19: Crawley 0-4 Crystal Palace
  • July 22: Crystal Palace 2-1 Watford
  • July 27: Crystal Palace 1-2 Millonarios
  • July 31: Crystal Palace 1-1 Sevilla
  • August 5: Crystal Palace 2-0 Lyon

Everton

  • July 14: Nyon 1-2 Everton
  • July 22: Tranmere 1-1 Everton XI
  • July 22: Wigan 0-1 Everton XI
  • July 25: Bolton 0-0 Everton
  • July 29: Stoke 0-1 Everton
  • August 5: Everton 1-0 Sporting Lisbon

Fulham

Liverpool

Luton

  • July 25: Ipswich 1-1 Luton
  • July 29: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Luton
  • August 2: Wolves 0-0 Luton

Man City

Man Utd

Newcastle

Nottingham Forest

  • July 15: Notts County 0-1 Nottm Forest
  • July 18: Valencia 1-0 Nottm Forest
  • July 22: Levante 1-2 Nottm Forest
  • July 27: Leeds 2-0 Nottm Forest
  • July 30: PSV 1-0 Nottm Forest
  • August 2: Nottm Forest 0-5 Rennes
  • August 5: Frankfurt 0-0 Nottm Forest

Sheffield United

  • July 15: Chesterfield 0-2 Sheff Utd
  • July 19: Estoril 0-0 Sheff Utd
  • July 25: Rotherham 1-0 Sheff Utd
  • July 26: Sheff Utd 0-2 Girona
  • July 29: Derby 1-3 Sheff Utd
  • August 5: Sheff Utd 0-3 Stuttgart

Tottenham

West Ham

Wolves

  • July 25: Porto 0-1 Wolves
  • July 29: Celtic 1-1 Wolves
  • August 2: Wolves 0-0 Luton
  • August 5: Wolves 3-1 Rennes
