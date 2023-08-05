Premier League pre-season friendlies - fixtures, dates 2023/24

Pre-season games involving Premier League clubs this summer will be spread across 14 countries, ranging from New York's MetLife Stadium to Rotherham's New York Stadium; Sky Sports provides a look at where your club is travelling ahead of the new campaign
Saturday 5 August 2023 19:39, UK
With the Premier League season now over, clubs have begun to announce their plans for pre-season. Here's what they've scheduled so far...
Another Sunday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 4:30pm.