Karlsruher 2-4 Liverpool: Diogo Jota scores twice in stoppage time as Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister debut

Liverpool came from behind to beat Karlsruher 4-2 with substitute Diogo Jota scoring twice in stoppage time for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Darwin Nunez had put Liverpool ahead inside three minutes but goals either side of half-time by Lars Stindl and Sebastian Jung put the second-tier German side ahead in their new stadium. But Gakpo's deserved equaliser preceded late drama as Jota won it late.

There were debuts for summer signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister - the two midfielders playing a half each - but there was no sign of Jordan Henderson. The Liverpool captain is set to move to Saudi Arabia to play under Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq.

Liverpool team news Liverpool team in the first half: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Clark, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Salah, Nunez.



Liverpool team in the second half: Jaros, Gomez, Quansah, Matip, Scanlon (Koumas), Mac Allister, McConnell, Tsimikas, Doak, Gakpo, Jota.

Image: Darwin Nunez celebrates Liverpool's opening goal inside three minutes

It looked likely to be a straightforward evening when Liverpool took the lead through a left-footed finish by Nunez. The Uruguay international turned down his first shooting opportunity to feed Mohamed Salah but his team-mate passed it straight back to him to score.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold sporting a new haircut and playing as an out-and-out midfielder, Liverpool dominated early on with Szoboszlai showing some neat touches. But Karlsruher came back into the game and Stindl lit up the stadium with the equaliser.

The former Germany international started his career with the club, making an emotional return this summer and what a way to mark the opening of the Wildpark. A left-wing corner was pulled back to him and Stindl volleyed past the helpless Caoimhin Kelleher.

Stindl was instrumental in the goal that put Karlsruher ahead, his smart work sending Jung away on the right, the high shot finding the net at the near post. It was some turnaround but Liverpool - who made 11 changes at the break - took charge thereafter.

Image: Cody Gakpo celebrates with Kostas Tsimikas after being set up by Mo Salah

Gakpo levelled it again when he collected the leaping Jota's knockdown just yards from goal and swivelled to calmly beat the goalkeeper. That looked to be that but it was Jota who had the final word in stoppage time when Gakpo turned provider.

The board only revealed three minutes of stoppage time but it was enough for the Portugal forward to find the net twice, dancing through for his first before sealing the victory with another to complete a satisfying workout for Liverpool.

Klopp pleased with Szoboszlai and others

"In the first half, it was clear that the new boys were the best at counter-press," said Klopp when speaking to LFC TV afterwards. "The boss said go and they go. They all have to do that. Not because it is my idea but because we all have to do it in common.

"I liked Dom [Szoboszlai] a lot. Especially when he was half left. Bobby (Clark) did really well. Conor Bradley was superb. That is all positive signs. Let's keep going. It was not a season-defining game but we came through it and as far as I know nobody has any issues.

"I already said to the boys, in the first 20 minutes of the second half we probably played double the passes from the last line into the half spaces that we did in the first half. We were waiting, giving the ball to Trent and then seeing what he could do. But it is fine. Early days.

"You could see in the second half with Cody, Diogo, Macca, and with the kids left and right, what they can do there. Kostas (Tsimikas)? It was a pure joy to watch, the boy has never played that position [in midfield] in his whole life. The last line was good.

"We win a game 4-2. We could have lost it, of course. But they were good. Really organised. They scored two worldies. Wow. Fine. Now the boys have their first day off [on Thursday] since we started. Let us use that for recovery and then we go again."

Szoboszlai's verdict on his first game

"I just give my best every single day," Szoboszlai told LFC TV after the game. "I wake up thinking about the best way to give my best and perform well in every game. I am working really hard for this moment and I am just going to continue.

"Of course it feels good to win the game. I think we did everything possible for the first game. It felt really good. Now we are concentrating on the second one.

"The team-mates are nice guys and the manager is German, so I know this style of play in football. So, it is nothing new for me, but still I have to do my best every day and I am going to do it."