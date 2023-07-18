Jordan Henderson: Liverpool reach £12m agreement from Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq for club captain

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq over the £12m sale of captain Jordan Henderson.

The deal has been agreed between the two clubs, paving the way for the 33-year-old England international to secure his move to Saudi Arabia, though he has yet to agree personal terms.

Henderson assessed how significant his on-pitch role would be at Liverpool moving forward, and how switching to Al Ettifaq could impede his international future ahead of the European Championships next summer before signalling his intention to move.

Henderson, who marked the 12th anniversary of his signing for Liverpool last month, has made 360 appearances for the club and has lifted the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup as captain.

Liverpool are undergoing a midfield rebuild that is not complete yet. They have added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with strong interest remaining in Romeo Lavia.

Thiago Alcantara has also been targeted by Saudi Arabia, while Al Ittihad are set to approach Liverpool with a £40m bid for Fabinho, with the club needing to shift midfielders.

