Manchester United 1-3 Wrexham: League Two side secure memorable victory in San Diego

Wrexham secured a memorable 3-1 victory against Manchester United's youngsters in San Diego.

Ryan Reynolds was unable to make the San Diego friendly but fellow owner Rob McElhenney was in attendance as the League Two new boys triumphed at a sold-out Snapdragon Stadium.

Elliot Lee, Aaron Hayden and Sam Dalby scored for Wrexham against a United side mostly comprised of U21 players, with Marc Jurado scoring for Travis Binnion's side on a night when Dan Gore was sent off.

That second-half red card seemed harsh, especially after the referee decided to only book goalkeeper Nathan Bishop for clumsily bringing down Wrexham striker Paul Mullin early on.

Star striker Mullin was later confirmed by manager Phil Parkinson to have suffered a punctured lung.

He required lengthy treatment after the incident before groggily walking off the field with an oxygen mask around his neck, with Lee and Hayden giving Parkinson's men a half-time lead.

United boss Erik ten Hag watched from the bench as Gore was sent off for a tackle on Andy Cannon early in a second half that saw Dalby head home from close range in front of a 34,248 crowd to hand Wrexham a comprehensive victory.

Parkinson 'fuming' at United 'keeper over Mullin injury

Parkinson expressed his fury at Bishop's "dangerous challenge" after the friendly, with Mullin's injury set to keep him out for the start of the season.

The Wrexham boss said: "Mulls is in hospital at the moment. He has a small puncture in his lung.

"I've just had the call and it will be tomorrow morning before the specialist sees him.

"It is a real blow for us, you can't hide away from that.

"I thought it was a clumsy challenge from the goalkeeper and it should have been a straight red. If it is not denying a goal-scoring opportunity, it is still a dangerous challenge.

"So if you add the two scenarios together he should have been off the pitch. It was a dangerous challenge and Mulls is our talisman.

"I'm fuming with it, I have to be honest about that. It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game. I can't say any more than the fact I'm not happy with it at all."

Wrexham begin their League Two campaign against MK Dons in 10 days and Parkinson admits he does not know how long Mullin will be sidelined for.

"The way the lads responded after that was outstanding. That is what we are all about as a group - resilience and sticking together," he said.

"I don't know what happens next with Mulls. I've only just got the news in the second half. One of the physios went with him to hospital and we will find out later. No idea as yet how long it will be.

"But he's out for the start of the season. If you have a punctured lung and only 10 days to get fit, you have to say that's that."

United coach Binnion said Bishop had "reached out" to Mullin following the game, adding that the goalkeeper "hasn't got a bad bone in his body".

The PA news agency understands United are unhappy with Parkinson's comments about Bishop, feeling he is inflaming the situation unnecessarily.

'It's wild' | McElhenney 'humbled' by Wrexham win over United

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney says he was "humbled" by Wrexham's 3-1 victory over United in their preseason clash.

Man Utd are back in action on Thursday morning when they face Real Madrid at NRG Stadium in Houston; kick-off 3.30am.

Meanwhile, Wrexham are back in action on Saturday morning when they face Philadelphia Union II; kick-off 12.30am.

