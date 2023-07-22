Arsenal 0-2 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag's side pounce on individual errors to secure victory over Premier League rivals

Manchester United secured some early bragging rights over Premier League rivals Arsenal as Erik ten Hag's side secured a 2-0 pre-season win over the Gunners in New Jersey.

New Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a long-range effort, which Aaron Ramsdale could have done better with after getting strong hand to the ball.

United's lead was doubled not long after as Jadon Sancho (37) capitalised on Gabriel Magalhaes' missed clearance before superbly finishing past Ramsdale as Ten Hag's side went on to pick up a third straight pre-season win.

Arsenal's best chance of the second half fell to Kai Havertz, who was picked out by Martin Odegaard's cross, but the former Chelsea forward's header looped over the crossbar as the Gunners - who fielded new signings Havertz , Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber from the start - failed to make a breakthrough in what was a poor performance at MetLife Stadium.

There was further disappointment for Mikel Arteta's side after the game as they also lost a penalty shootout, with United converting all five of their spot kicks, while Fabio Vieira blazed the ball high over the crossbar to end a difficult night for north London side.

United look sharp but work to do for Arsenal

Image: Man Utd made it three wins from three in pre-season with a 2-0 win over Arsenal

The game burst into life early as Antony's miscued strike drifted wide of the far post before Gabriel Martinelli was twice denied by United goalkeeper Tom Heaton after being picked out by Bukayo Saka's cross at the far post.

Arsenal looked to control possession and dominate the game, but they were punished by Ten Hag's side as individual errors saw United take a first-half lead.

Team news... Arsenal’s starting XI: Ramsdale, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Man Utd’s starting XI: Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Mount, Fernandes, Antony, Sancho, Garnacho.

Ramsdale got a hand to Fernandes' low left-footed drive but he could not keep the ball out of the back of the net as United took the lead.

The advantage was doubled seven minutes later as Sancho pounced on Gabriel's missed attempted clearance. The England international raced away from the Brazilian defender before firing into the roof of the net with an emphatic finish.

Image: Jadon Sancho doubles Man Utd's lead over Arsenal

United, who changed all 10 outfield players at the interval, still looked much sharper than the Gunners after the break as they continued to take a physical approach to the game, much to the dismay of Arteta and his side.

Lisandro Martinez's late challenge on Bukayo Saka towards the end of the first half angered the Gunners, while substitute Harry Maguire was also booked for a late barge into the back of Odegaard.

Man Utd made 10 changes at half time | Arsenal's second half changes Man Utd XI for the second half: Heaton, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Diallo, Rashford, Forson.



Arsenal's second half subs: Tierney (45), Partey (58), Jesus (58), White (59), Trossard (71, Jorginho (71), Smith Rowe (71), Vieira (72).

Arsenal went closest to an equaliser when Eddie Nketiah fired wide of the far post and Havertz looped a header over the crossbar, but United also had chances to extend their lead.

With the goal at his mercy, Marcus Rashford failed to make a clean connection at the far post with Diogo Dalot's attempted shot, firing wide from inside the six-yard box.

Facundo Pellistri also blazed a shot high over the crossbar after pouncing on another defensive error from Arsenal, this time from Kieran Tierney, late in the game, but it was still another good workout for United as their preparations for the news season continued with another victory.

Image: Bukayo Saka was on the end of some physical Man Utd challenges in New Jersey

Man Utd will look to make it four wins from four in pre-season when they take on Wrexham on Wednesday morning (July 26); kick-off 3.30am.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways when they face Barcelona at Sofi Stadium on Thursday morning (July 27) as they conclude their US tour; kick-off 3.30am.

Arsenal confident Barca clash will go ahead Arsenal are in close contact with Barcelona and have full confidence that the match on Thursday July 27 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will go ahead as scheduled. Tickets are still on sale.



The La Liga giants called off their Soccer Champions Tour clash with Juventus due to an outbreak of viral gastroenteritis in their squad.

Image: Mikel Arteta looks to get his message across during Arsenal's defeat to Man Utd

July 8: Arsenal 1-1 Watford

Arsenal 1-1 Watford July 13: FC Nurnberg 1-1 Arsenal

FC Nurnberg 1-1 Arsenal July 20: MLS All-Stars 0-5 Arsenal

MLS All-Stars 0-5 Arsenal July 22: Man Utd 2-0 Arsenal

Man Utd 2-0 Arsenal July 27: Barcelona vs Arsenal, kick-off 3.30am (Sofi Stadium, USA)

Barcelona vs Arsenal, kick-off 3.30am (Sofi Stadium, USA) August 2: Arsenal vs Monaco - kick-off 6pm (Emirates Stadium)

Arsenal vs Monaco - kick-off 6pm (Emirates Stadium) August 6: Arsenal vs Man City - kick-off 4pm (Wembley) FA Community Shield

July 12: Man Utd 2-0 Leeds

Man Utd 2-0 Leeds July 19: Man Utd 1-0 Lyon

Man Utd 1-0 Lyon July 22: Man Utd 2-0 Arsenal

Man Utd 2-0 Arsenal July 26: Man Utd vs Wrexham, kick-off 3.30am (Snapdragon Stadium, USA)

Man Utd vs Wrexham, kick-off 3.30am (Snapdragon Stadium, USA) July 27: Real Madrid vs Man Utd, kick-off 3.30am (NRG Stadium, USA)

Real Madrid vs Man Utd, kick-off 3.30am (NRG Stadium, USA) July 31 : Man Utd vs Dortmund, kick-off 2am (Allegiant Stadium, USA)

: Man Utd vs Dortmund, kick-off 2am (Allegiant Stadium, USA) August 5: Man Utd vs Lens, kick-off 12.45pm (Old Trafford)

Man Utd vs Lens, kick-off 12.45pm (Old Trafford) August 6: Man Utd vs Athletic Bilbao, kick-off 4pm (Aviva Stadium)

