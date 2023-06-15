Arsenal: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Arsenal will start their 2023/24 Premier League season at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday August 12.

The Gunners then face two London derbies against Crystal Palace and Fulham before hosting Manchester United in their first 'Big Six' match of the season in early September.

The first north London derby of the season takes place at the Emirates Stadium on September 23, with the return fixture on April 27 - the fourth last game of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta's side's first game with last season's title rivals and treble winners Manchester City comes within the first eight games of the campaign on October 7 at home, with the reverse fixture at the Etihad on March 30.

Just before Arsenal go to the Etihad, they have back-to-back London derbies against Brentford and Chelsea, with a tricky line-up of Brighton and Aston Villa to come in the fortnight after playing Guardiola's City.

The Gunners end the season with a home game against Everton on May 19, a week after visiting Manchester United for their final away game.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

12: Nottingham Forest (h)

19: Crystal Palace (a)

26: Fulham (h)

September

2: Manchester United (h)

16: Everton (a)

23: Tottenham (h)

30: Bournemouth (a)

October

7: Man City (h)

21: Chelsea (a)

28: Sheffield United (h)

November

4: Newcastle (a)

11: Burnley (h)

25: Brentford (a)

December

2: Wolves (h)

5: Luton (a)

9: Aston Villa (a)

16: Brighton (h)

23: Liverpool (a)

26: West Ham (h)

30: Fulham (a)

January

13: Crystal Palace (h)

30: Nottingham Forest (a)

February

3: Liverpool (h)

10: West Ham (a)

17: Burnley (a)

24: Newcastle (h)

March

2: Sheffield United (a)

9: Brentford (h)

16: Chelsea (h)

30: Man City (a)

April

2: Luton (h)

6: Brighton (a)

13: Aston Villa (h)

20: Wolves (a)

27: Tottenham (a)

May

4: Bournemouth (h)

11: Manchester United (a)

19: Everton (h)

Matchday 1: September 19/20

Matchday 2: October 3/4

Matchday 3: October 24/25

Matchday 4: November 7/8

Matchday 5: November 28/29

Matchday 6: December 12/13

Round of 16: 5/6/12/13 March 5/6/12/13, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 9/10 and 16/17, 2024

Semi-finals: April 30/May 1 and May 7/8, 2024

Final: June 1, 2024

The Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.