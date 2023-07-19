 Skip to content
Manchester United vs Lyon. Friendly Match.

Murrayfield StadiumAttendance1,500.

Manchester United 1

  • D van de Beek (49th minute)

Lyon 0

    Man Utd 1-0 Lyon: Donny van de Beek's superb volley clinches win as Jonny Evans makes second debut

    Match report as Manchester United ease to a 1-0 pre-season friendly win over Lyon; substitute Donny van de Beek scored the winner with a well-taken volley in the second half; Mason Mount started and Jonny Evans made his second debut

    Nick Wright

    Nick Wright

    Wednesday 19 July 2023 17:07, UK

    Manchester United&#39;s Donny van de Beek celebrates as he makes it 1-0 during a pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Olympique Lyonnais at Scottish Gas Murrayfield
    Image: Donny van de Beek celebrates his goal for Manchester United

    Donny van de Beek marked his first Manchester United appearance since January with a superb volleyed winner as Erik ten Hag's side beat Lyon 1-0 in a pre-season friendly at Murrayfield.

    Van de Beek, who missed the second half of last season with a knee injury, guided youngster Dan Gore's cross into the net only minutes after his half-time introduction as United followed up last week's 2-0 win over Leeds in Norway with another victory.

    Erik ten Hag's starting line-up again included £60m-signing Mason Mount following his debut against Leeds, but the former Chelsea midfielder could not turn home an early Jadon Sancho cut-back.

    That chance came after Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes had denied Antony and Amad Diallo, but the tempo slowed after the frenetic start, with Ten Hag then making 10 changes at the interval.

    How the teams lined up

    Man Utd first half: Kovar, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez, Mainoo, Mount, Hannibal, Antony, Sancho, Amad.

    Man Utd second half: Kovar, Jurado, Fish, Evans, Williams, Gore, Fred, Van de Beek, Hansen-Aaroen, Forsen, Hugill.

    Lyon: Lopes, Mata, Diomande, M Sarr, Laaziri, Lepenant, Tolisso, El Arouch, Jeffinho, A Sarr, Lacazette.

    Lyon second-half subs: Kadewere, Riou, Lega, Mboup, Reine-Adelaide, Da Silva, Alvero, Tagliafico, Ndiaye, Kumbedi, Camilo.

    As well as Van de Beek, returning defender Jonny Evans was among the players introduced, making his first United appearance since 2015, having signed a short-term contract earlier this week.

    The 35-year-old was rarely troubled by Lyon, whose only chance of note came in the first half, before the introduction of Evans, when Jeffinho fired into the side-netting.

    Mason Mount in action for Manchester United against Lyon
    Image: Mason Mount in action for Manchester United against Lyon

    Matej Kovar, starting in goal for Manchester United as they finalise the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan, did not face a single shot on target, with Ten Hag's youthful side easily keeping their opponents at arm's length throughout the second half.

    Gore caught the eye with his assist for the winner, while fellow teenager Isak Hansen-Aaroen almost added a second when his low effort drew a fine save from Lyon's substitute goalkeeper Remy Riou. In the end, though, Van de Beek's strike was sufficient.

    Van de Beek: Hard to say where my future lies

    Donny van de Beek said after the game: "For now, it's hard to say where my future is. I've come back now after injury and I'm fit now, so I play my first minutes after training for a few weeks, so I try to push as hard as possible.

    "Every day [something] can happen, so it's hard to say now where my future will be. In football you never know, especially with me, so let's see what happens."

    Asked if the door was still open for him to stay, Van de Beek added: "Yeah, but it's also a possibility that I move, so everything is open. It's hard to say now where my future is.

    "I'm focussing on getting as fit as possible and pushing on."

    Man Utd's pre-season fixtures and results

    • July 12: Man Utd 2-0 Leeds
    • July 19: Man Utd 1-0 Lyon
    • July 22: Man Utd vs Arsenal, kick-off 10pm (MetLife Stadium, USA)
    • July 26: Man Utd vs Wrexham, kick-off 3.30am (Snapdragon Stadium, USA)
    • July 27: Real Madrid vs Man Utd, kick-off 3.30am (NRG Stadium, USA)
    • July 31: Man Utd vs Dortmund, kick-off 2am (Allegiant Stadium, USA)
    • August 5: Man Utd vs Lens, kick-off 12.45pm (Old Trafford)
    • August 6: Man Utd vs Athletic Bilbao, kick-off 4pm (Aviva Stadium)

