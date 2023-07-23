Fulham 3-2 Brentford: Joao Palhinha suffers injury scare as Carlos Vinicius nets winner in entertaining six-goal friendly

Transfer target Joao Palhinha suffered a shoulder injury in Fulham's entertaining 3-2 victory over Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series.

West Ham have had a bid worth up to £45m for Palhinha rejected this summer, with Fulham valuing the midfielder at £80m.

The in-demand Portugal international, playing at centre-back, was forced off after injuring his shoulder in an innocuous challenge with Yoane Wissa during the first half.

Fulham boss Marco Silva admitted the injury "doesn't look really nice" although said further assessments were needed. Palhinha was later seen with his arm in a sling.

Silva was also without striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as the striker watched from the sidelines amid a stand-off over a potential move to Al Hilal.

Image: Bobby De Cordova-Reid (middle) celebrates after his goal for Fulham with Harrison Reed (right) and Sasa Lukic (left)

Harry Wilson opened the scoring in just the third minute with a superb curling effort from outside the box before Wissa tapped in an equaliser at a corner.

However, Bobby De Cordova-Reid found the bottom corner before the break and Carlos Vinicius extended Fulham's lead with a precise finish two minutes into the second half.

Image: Carlos Vinicius celebrates his winning goal for Fulham against Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series

Kristoffer Ajer scored just two minutes later to reduce the deficit but Brentford could not force another equaliser.

Premier League Summer Series fixtures still to play

Wednesday July 26

Brentford vs Brighton, kick-off 10.30pm BST (Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, GA)

Thursday July 27

Fulham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 12am BST (Exploria Stadium; Orlando, FL)

Newcastle United vs Chelsea, kick-off 1.15am BST (Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, GA)

Saturday July 29

Brighton vs Newcastle United, kick-off 12.30am BST (Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey)

Sunday July 30

Aston Villa vs Brentford, kick-off 5pm BST (FedExField; Landover, Maryland)

Chelsea vs Fulham, kick-off 7.45pm BST (FedExField; Landover, Maryland)

