Liverpool 4-0 Leicester City: Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota score as Reds cruise to win in Singapore

Liverpool continued their free-scoring pre-season form with a 4-0 thrashing of Leicester in Singapore.

Jurgen Klopp's side have now scored four goals in each of their three friendlies following a 4-2 win over Karlsruher and a 4-4 draw with Greuther Furth in Germany.

This was the most convincing of Liverpool's pre-season outings, with the Premier League side easing to victory over Leicester, who were playing their final warm-up match before beginning their first Championship campaign in a decade.

After naming a strong XI, Liverpool had the match wrapped up by half-time as they raced into a three-goal lead.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when he scored his fourth goal in three games by turning in the rebound after Mads Hermansen saved Diogo Jota's effort.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Bobby Clark, the 18-year-old who started in midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, then added a second five minutes later.

Within three minutes it was 3-0, with Jota heading past Hermansen after exchanging a one-two with Mohamed Salah to score his third goal in as many games.

Klopp made 10 changes at half-time - introducing Dominik Szoboszlai after he recovered from the injury that kept him out against Furth - and the new signing nearly scored with a spectacular long-range lob.

But it was 17-year-old Scottish winger Ben Doak who grabbed Liverpool's fourth when he turned in Joel Matip's flick-on from Szoboszlai's corner.

Liverpool will now turn their attention to what is likely to be a more challenging assignment, with Bayern Munich their next opponents at the Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday.

Leicester will be hoping for an improved performance when they begin their Championship season on Sunday at home to Coventry, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool's next game is against Bayern Munich in Singapore on Wednesday - kick-off 12.30pm - before they play Darmstadt at Preston's Deepdale Stadium on Monday August 7; kick-off 7pm.

Leicester's next outing is their first match back in the Championship, at home to Coventry on Sunday, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 12pm.