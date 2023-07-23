Yokohama F. Marinos 3-5 Man City: Erling Haaland scores twice as treble-winners beat Japanese champions

Erling Haaland scored twice as Bayern Munich transfer target Kyle Walker captained Manchester City to a 5-3 comeback win over Yokohama F. Marinos in the first friendly of their Asia tour in Tokyo.

The treble-winners went 2-0 down to the J1 League champions, with Anderson Lopes and Ken Matsubara putting the home side ahead. F. Marinos are currently second in their table and just over halfway through their league season.

But John Stones converted from just inside the box after Julian Alvarez shuttled on a cutback from skipper-on-the-day Walker and Alvarez then added a quickfire second, capitalising on a poor pass out from F. Marinos.

Pep Guardiola changed all 10 outfield players at the break and the tourists took control when play resumed. Within seven minutes of the restart Haaland had hit the net, shooting on the turn to make it 3-2 before Champions League final match-winner Rodri curled in a fourth.

Man City XI Man City XI: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Phillips, Kovacic, McAtee, Palmer, Grealish, Alvarez.



Man City second-half subs: Cancelo (45), Dias (45), Laporte (45), Lewis (45), Rodri (45), Foden (45), Bernardo (45), Perrone (75), Bobb (45), Gomez (45), Haaland (45)



Subs not used: Ederson, Carson, De Bruyne

Kenta Inoue pulled one back for F. Marinos late on but there was still time for Haaland to tap in another from Joao Cancelo's cross to restore City's two-goal advantage.

Mateo Kovacic made his first appearance for City against their sister club, forming a starting midfield which also included James McAtee and Kalvin Phillips, although it was Walker's inclusion which may be significant given his links with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Image: Kyle Walker and Man City celebrate their friendly win in Tokyo

Face-to-face talks between the two clubs are due to take place in Japan in the next few days and Walker is expected to cost Bayern £13m if the German giants can agree a deal with City. Walker has indicated he is keen on a move to the Bundesliga, where he will be offered a two-year contract, with the option of a further year.

City play again in the Japan National Stadium on Wednesday when they face Bayern in an 11.30am kick-off UK time. They then go on to Seoul in South Korea to face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.