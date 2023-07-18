Tottenham 2-3 West Ham: Ange Postecoglou loses first Spurs game as Hammers win pre-season thriller

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United. Friendly Match.
Optus Stadium.
New Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou suffers defeat in first game in charge; Tottenham beaten 3-2 by London rivals West Ham in pre-season friendly in Perth, Australia; Hammers substitute Gianluca Scamacca scores winner after Spurs came back from 2-0 down to level
Tuesday 18 July 2023 14:19, UK
Ange Postecoglou suffered defeat in his first game in charge of Tottenham as West Ham won a pre-season friendly thriller 3-2 in Australia.
Gianluca Scamacca scored a 78th-minute winner after Spurs had fought back from 2-0 down to draw level six minutes earlier.
Despite the defeat, Postecoglou would have been encouraged by his side's attacking display after Tottenham had 30 shots and 71 per cent possession.
Spurs first half: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Tanganga, Reguilon; Skipp, Bissouma, Maddison; Solomon, Kane, Kulusevski. Spurs second half: Austin; Royal, Sanchez, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Sarr, Lo Celso; Perisic, Richarlison, Devine. West Ham: Fabianski; Laing, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Bowen, Potts, Downes, Fornals; Mubama, Ings. West Ham subs used: Luizao, Swyer, Scamacca, Chesters, Earthy.
But defensive errors allowed West Ham to score with three of their four shots on target in Perth.
The Hammers took a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to two headers in the space of five minutes as Danny Ings nodded home in the 18th minute before Divin Mubama glanced in.
Postecoglou changed the entire Spurs XI for the second half as Harry Kane, who captained the side amid strong interest from Bayern Munich, came off at the interval, along with new signings Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.
Spurs finally found the net in the 69th minute as Giovani Lo Celso hammered a low, close-range volley beyond Lukasz Fabianski.
Three minutes later Spurs equalised when Destiny Udogie glanced in Ivan Perisic's corner for his first Spurs goal.
But substitute Scamacca nicked the win for the Irons with a cool one-on-one finish to ensure David Moyes' side remain 100 per cent in pre-season after a third straight win.
