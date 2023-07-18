 Skip to content
Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United. Friendly Match.

Optus Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur 2

  • G Lo Celso (68th minute)
  • I Destiny Udogie (71st minute)

West Ham United 3

  • D Ings (18th minute)
  • D Mubama (23rd minute)
  • G Scamacca (78th minute)

Tottenham 2-3 West Ham: Ange Postecoglou loses first Spurs game as Hammers win pre-season thriller

New Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou suffers defeat in first game in charge; Tottenham beaten 3-2 by London rivals West Ham in pre-season friendly in Perth, Australia; Hammers substitute Gianluca Scamacca scores winner after Spurs came back from 2-0 down to level

Tuesday 18 July 2023 14:19, UK

Danny Ings (right) celebrates with Jarrod Bowen (left) after opening the scoring for West Ham against Tottenham.
Image: Danny Ings (right) celebrates with Jarrod Bowen after opening the scoring for West Ham against Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou suffered defeat in his first game in charge of Tottenham as West Ham won a pre-season friendly thriller 3-2 in Australia.

Gianluca Scamacca scored a 78th-minute winner after Spurs had fought back from 2-0 down to draw level six minutes earlier.

Despite the defeat, Postecoglou would have been encouraged by his side's attacking display after Tottenham had 30 shots and 71 per cent possession.

How the teams lined up

Spurs first half: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Tanganga, Reguilon; Skipp, Bissouma, Maddison; Solomon, Kane, Kulusevski. Spurs second half: Austin; Royal, Sanchez, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Sarr, Lo Celso; Perisic, Richarlison, Devine. West Ham: Fabianski; Laing, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Bowen, Potts, Downes, Fornals; Mubama, Ings. West Ham subs used: Luizao, Swyer, Scamacca, Chesters, Earthy.

But defensive errors allowed West Ham to score with three of their four shots on target in Perth.

The Hammers took a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to two headers in the space of five minutes as Danny Ings nodded home in the 18th minute before Divin Mubama glanced in.

Postecoglou changed the entire Spurs XI for the second half as Harry Kane, who captained the side amid strong interest from Bayern Munich, came off at the interval, along with new signings Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

Manager Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham Hotspur watches from the sidelines during an exhibition football match against West Ham at Optus Stadium in Perth on July 18, 2023. (Photo by TREVOR COLLENS / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
Image: New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou began his reign with defeat in his homeland of Australia

Spurs finally found the net in the 69th minute as Giovani Lo Celso hammered a low, close-range volley beyond Lukasz Fabianski.

Three minutes later Spurs equalised when Destiny Udogie glanced in Ivan Perisic's corner for his first Spurs goal.

But substitute Scamacca nicked the win for the Irons with a cool one-on-one finish to ensure David Moyes' side remain 100 per cent in pre-season after a third straight win.

Tottenham's pre-season results and fixtures

  • July 18: Tottenham 2-3 West Ham
  • July 23: Leicester vs Tottenham, kick-off 11am (Rajamangala Stadium, Thailand)
  • July 26: Tottenham vs Lion City Sailors, kick-off 12.30pm (National Stadium, Singapore)
  • August 6: Tottenham vs Shakhtar, kick-off 2pm (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
  • August 8: Barcelona vs Tottenham, kick-off 8pm (Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Spain)

West Ham's pre-season results and fixtures

  • July 10: Boreham Wood 1-4 West Ham
  • July 15: West Ham 6-2 Perth Glory
  • July 18: Tottenham 2-3 West Ham
  • July 22: Dagenham and Redbridge vs West Ham, kick-off 3pm (Chigwell Construction Stadium)
  • July 29: Rennes vs West Ham, kick-off 5pm (Roazhon Park, France)
  • August 5: Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham, kick-off 12.30pm (BayArena, Germany)

