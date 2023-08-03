Chelsea 1-1 Borussia Dortmund: Christopher Nkunku picks up knee injury as Mason Burstow scores late equaliser for Blues

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed striker Christopher Nkunku suffered a knee injury in Chelsea's final pre-season friendly as they drew 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund.

Nkunku, a £52m addition from RB Leipzig this summer, had impressed with three goals during the club's tour of the USA but came off after just 20 minutes at Soldier Field.

The 25-year-old will need to be assessed further by the Chelsea medical staff and Pochettino was not prepared to blame the playing surface, which is usually used for NFL matches, for the setback.

"The doctors are checking him and I hope it is not a big issue. He fell in the action which was maybe a penalty and he feels something in his knee but we hope it is nothing big," said Pochettino.

"We hope he can be back quickly with the team. We need a few days to assess him.

"We took some risks because the pitch is not perfect because the facilities are used for a different sport. We won't blame the pitch for the injury though. For me, it was bad luck."

How Chelsea ended pre-season unbeaten

Image: Mason Burstow (left) celebrates scoring for Chelsea with Conor Gallagher

Reece James captained Chelsea and was part of a back four that included Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, and Levi Colwill, who signed a six-year contract earlier in the day.

The Blues controlled the first half and saw Nicolas Jackson denied by goalkeeper Alexander Meyer before Colwill was unable to convert from close range at corner.

Nkunku left the pitch clutching his knee and was replaced by Mykhailo Mudryk as Meyer saved from Chilwell and Raheem Sterling sent an effort wide.

Image: Marius Wolf wheels away after scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Chelsea

Pochettino made no changes at the break although Dortmund took the lead against the run of play with their first shot on target when Wolf turned home from close range amid appeals for offside.

Kepa Arrizabalaga then had to push away a strike from the goalscorer before 19-year-old Mason Burstow made sure Chelsea ended pre-season unbeaten, flicking in a header.

