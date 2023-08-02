Levi Colwill: Chelsea defender signs new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge

Levi Colwill has signed a new long-term deal at Chelsea.

The 20-year-old defender has signed a six-year deal with the option for a further year to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The England Under-21 international, who impressed on loan at Premier League rivals Brighton last term, has featured regularly during pre-season under Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"It's always been an easy decision," said Colwill.

"As I've grown up, all I've known is Chelsea. I've spoken with the manager and he's given me reassurance, that trust I needed.

"He's spoken with me not just as a player but a person. It's made a big difference."

Colwill, who this summer helped his country win the European Under-21 Championship, began training with Chelsea at the age of eight.

The 20-year-old was loaned to Huddersfield for the 2021-22 campaign before spending last season at the Amex Stadium.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: "Levi is an outstanding player who has risen to every challenge in his career so far. We are thrilled he will remain at Chelsea for years to come.

"His journey from academy to first team is testament to his talent, dedication, and determination. Everyone at the club is now looking forward to watching him thrive at Stamford Bridge in the seasons ahead."

Poch: Colwill needs to show he is ready to play for Chelsea

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino on the need for Colwill to fight for his place in the starting XI at Stamford Bridge:

"At the moment I need to see him and get to know him better. He is a fantastic talent, of course

"We were talking about the things that also the way that we can help improve his game in all areas. He is so relaxed, calm and I enjoy talking to him. He has great character and personality. I am so happy to have him in the squad and to have this opportunity to work together.

"Well, we assume that he is going to play. I was clear with him when talking, we were talking about him having the possibility to compete with different team-mates.

"For sure, he is going to play. The possibility to play because Benoit [Badiashile] is injured and higher because he is left and will compete with Benoit. He needs to deserve, it's not because of one player's injury, different types of combinations can happen."

"He needs to show that he is ready to play."

