Chelsea 5 -0 Wrexham: Christopher Nkunku scores on Chelsea debut as Blues thrash Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham

New signing Christopher Nkunku was among the goalscorers as Chelsea romped to a 5-0 win over Ryan Reynolds' League Two side Wrexham in the first game of their US tour.

Mauricio Pochettino took to the dugout for the first time as Blues boss having named a youthful starting XI, but did include new summer arrival Nicolas Jackson in attack.

The Senegal international took little time to make his mark, skipping past a challenge in the third minute before squaring for Ian Maatsen to slot home.

Dutch left-back Maatsen, 21, doubled his tally before half-time as he exchanged passes with Carney Chukwuemeka and struck a crisp effort home from 18 yards.

Nkunku was one of a number of new arrivals at the interval as Pochettino gave more of his experienced heads time to impress.

Image: Mauricio Pochettino took to the dugout for the first time since he was named Chelsea head coach

Even so, it took until the 80th minute for them to add to their lead when Conor Gallagher's drive made it three following good work from fellow half-time substitute Raheem Sterling.

Nkunku's goal came in the final minute of normal time when the French forward raced past goalkeeper Rob Lainton to fire home.

There was still time for another goal, with Ben Chilwell on target deep into stoppage time after latching onto a defence-splitting pass from another new signing, Angelo Gabriel.

Pochettino impressed by young guns' performance

Pochettino's starting XI had an average age barely over 19 years old, and the new head coach paid tribute to their quality in producing a professional performance in front of 50,000 fans in North Carolina.

"It is good to have the opportunity to see all these young guys who can show their quality," he told Chelsea's official website. "It is important for them and for us to have a real assessment. For sure all have quality, they need time and space to show they can compete for a place in the squad.

"The profile is very good, [Andrey Santos and Cesare Casadei] and Carney (Chukwuemeka). They have the profile, only they need time.

"They are young and we cannot forget we are in Chelsea, the pressure is always to win. They need to have the place, to have time to evolve. But yes, the profile is good."

