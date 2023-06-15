Chelsea: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of Chelsea for the first time when they start the 2023/24 Premier League season at home to Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday August 13.

Chelsea then head to London rivals West Ham on August 19 before welcoming newly promoted Luton Town to Stamford Bridge on August 26.

Pochettino, who begins his role with the Blues on July 1, will visit his former club Tottenham on November 4 with the return fixture scheduled for February 24.

Chelsea face a daunting run of fixtures starting in October and ending in December when they play Arsenal (h), Brentford (h), Tottenham (a), Man City (h), Newcastle (a), Brighton (h) and Man Utd (a).

Over Christmas, Chelsea visit Wolves on December 23 before hosting Crystal Palace on Boxing Day and then travelling to Luton on December 30. The final day of the season on May 19 sees Chelsea finish at home against Bournemouth.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

13: Liverpool (h) - kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

19: West Ham (a)

26: Luton (h)

September

2: Nottingham Forest (h)

16: Bournemouth (a)

23: Aston Villa (h)

30: Fulham (a)

October

7: Burnley (a)

21: Arsenal (h)

28: Brentford (h)

November

4: Tottenham (a)

11: Man City (h)

25: Newcastle (a)

December

2: Brighton (h)

6: Man Utd (a)

9: Everton (a)

16: Sheffield Utd (h)

23: Wolves (a)

26: Crystal Palace (h)

30: Luton (a)

January

13: Fulham (h)

31: Liverpool (a)

February

3: Wolves (h)

10: Crystal Palace (a)

17: Man City (a)

24: Tottenham (h)

March

2: Brentford (a)

9: Newcastle (h)

16: Arsenal (a)

30: Burnley (h)

April

3: Manchester United (h)

6: Sheffield United (a)

13: Everton (h)

20: Brighton (a)

27: Aston Villa (a)

May

4: West Ham (h)

11: Nottingham Forest (a)

19: Bournemouth (h)

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.